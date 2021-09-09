checkAd

Silver Spruce Increases Private Placement to up to $1,500,000

Autor: Accesswire
09.09.2021, 01:50  |   |   |   

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (TSXV:SSE)(FRA:S6Q1) (the "Company") announced today that it has increased its private placement up to $1,500,000. The private placement will now consist of the issuance of …

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (TSXV:SSE)(FRA:S6Q1) (the "Company") announced today that it has increased its private placement up to $1,500,000. The private placement will now consist of the issuance of up to 30,000,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit with each unit consisting of one common share and awarrant to purchase an additional common share at an exercise price of $0.075 per share for a period of three years from the closing of the private placement.

The proceeds from the private placement will be used for exploration of the Company's mineral projects and general working capital.

The private placement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Finder's fees will be paid on the private placement in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Silver Spruce Resources Inc. 
Silver Spruce Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior exploration company which has signed Definitive Agreements to acquire 100% of the Melchett Lake Zn-Au-Ag project in northern Ontario, and with Colibri Resource Corp. in Sonora, Mexico, to acquire 50% interest in Yaque Minerales S.A de C.V. holding the El Mezquite Au project, a drill-ready precious metal project, and up to 50% interest in each of Colibri's early stage Jackie Au and Diamante Au-Ag projects, with the three properties located from 5 kilometres to 15 kilometres northwest from Minera Alamos' Nicho deposit, respectively. The Company also is acquiring 100% interest in the drill-ready and fully permitted Pino de Plata Ag project, located 15 kilometres west of Coeur Mining's Palmarejo Mine, in western Chihuahua, Mexico. Silver Spruce recently signed an LOI to acquire 100% interest in three exploration properties in the Exploits Subzone Gold Belt, located 15-40 kilometres from recent discoveries by Sokoman Minerals Corp. and New Found Gold Corp., central Newfoundland. Silver Spruce Resources Inc. continues to investigate opportunities that Management has identified or that have been presented to the Company for consideration.

Contact: 
Silver Spruce Resources Inc. 
Michael Kinley, CEO 
(902) 402-0388 
mkinley@silverspruceresources.com 
info@silverspruceresources.com 
www.silverspruceresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, statements regarding the private placement. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with mineral exploration and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. We are not in control of metals prices and these could vary to make development uneconomic. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

SOURCE: Silver Spruce Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663275/Silver-Spruce-Increases-Private-Plac ...

Silver Spruce Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Silver Spruce Increases Private Placement to up to $1,500,000 BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (TSXV:SSE)(FRA:S6Q1) (the "Company") announced today that it has increased its private placement up to $1,500,000. The private placement will now consist of the issuance of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RE Royalties Enters into CAD $2.3 Million Loan Agreement for Energy Storage Projects in Ontario
Adaptive Ad Systems Reports R&D Breakthrough
E2Gold Stakes Massive Land Position: Triples Its Land Package Around Its Hawkins Gold Project
Braille Energy Systems Inc. Reports First Ever Quarterly Profit for the Three Months Ending June ...
Generation Income Properties Announces Closing of $15 Million Public Offering and Uplisting to ...
Focus Graphite Announces Partnership with MU Conseils for the Lac Knife Project
CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Closing of Private Placement
NextMart, Inc. - Shareholder Update
Cinedigm Appoints George De La Cruz Executive Vice President of Accounting
NESR Joins the United Nations Global Compact
Titel
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Again Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, ...
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Empower Clinics Responds to Health Canada Classification
AdvanceTC Technical Datasheet Reveals Its Smart Phone is Able to Connect to Low Earth Orbit ...
Jaguar Health, Inc. Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split
Silver X Intersects 7,232.83 g/t AgEq over 0.95 Metres Within 130-Metre-Long Ore Shoot During ...
Encore Energy And Azarga Uranium to Combine to Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company
RE Royalties Enters into CAD $2.3 Million Loan Agreement for Energy Storage Projects in Ontario
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:40 UhrSilver Spruce Completes ASTER and LANDSAT 8 Hyperspectral and Image Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante Au-Ag Concessions, Sonora, Mexico
Accesswire | Analysen
07.09.21Silver Spruce Reports Assays from Phase 1 Drilling at El Mezquite Au-Ag Project, Sonora, Mexico
Accesswire | Analysen
02.09.21Silver Spruce Announces Private Placement of up to $1,000,000
Accesswire | Analysen
26.08.21Silver Spruce Phase 2 Exploration Extends Gold-Silver Target on its High-Grade Discovery, Jackie Au-Ag Property, Sonora, Mexico
Accesswire | Analysen
17.08.21Silver Spruce Signs LOI to Acquire 100% Interest in 8,750-hectare Mystery, Till and Marilyn Gold Properties, Exploits Gold Belt, central Newfoundland
Accesswire | Analysen