Quality Online Education Group to Present at the 2021 Sequire EdTech Event on Monday, September 13th, 2021 at 12:30 pm ET

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Quality Online Education Group Inc. (OTC PINK:QOEG), (the "Company"), a global provider of leading-edge online education, today announced that it will be presenting virtually at the 2021 Sequire EdTech Conference. Alvin Chau, the founder of the Quality Online Education Group, will be hosting the presentation and meeting with investors throughout the conference.

Event: 2021 Sequire Edtech Conference

Date: Monday, September 13th, 2021

Time: 12:30 PM ET

Register to watch the presentation: https://edtech21.mysequire.com

Investors can also request 1x1 meetings with QOEG on the event website: Sequire | Virtual Events (mysequire.com)

About the Sequire EdTech Conference
The Sequire EdTech Conference is a must-see event featuring a full day of EdTech presentations from publicly-traded companies, as well as keynotes and panels with industry experts on the future of work and education. For more information, go to: Sequire | Virtual Events (mysequire.com)

About Quality Online Education Group, Inc.
Quality Online Education Group, Inc. ("QOEG"), based in Canada, is a leading e-Learning company that provides comprehensive online English lessons to students around the globe. The Company is a pioneer and industry leader in providing real-time online small group classes. Our students achieve noticeable and quantifiable results by our delivery of quality education from our passionate team of teachers and teaching assistants, based in North America and the Philippines. With our AI system, we have combined Education and Entertainment ("Edu-tainment") as part of our teaching strategy. It is our mission to develop confidence in our students so they can reach their goals through an enjoyable yet efficient learning experience! For more information, please visit: www.qualityonline.education

Safe Harbor Statement
Safe Harbor Statement Information in this press release may contain ‘forward-looking statements. Statements describing objectives or goals or the Company's future plans are also forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the financial performance of the Company and market valuations of its stock, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements in this news release are made pursuant to the ‘Safe Harbor' provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks relating to the ability to close transactions being contemplated, risks related to sales, acceptance of Quality Online Education Group Inc.'s products, increased levels of competition, changes, dependence on intellectual property rights and other risks detailed from time to time in Quality Online Education Group Inc., periodic reports filed with the regulatory authorities.

CONTACTS:
Quality Online Education Group Inc.
Edward Wu, CEO
Contactus@qoeg.ca

Investor Relations
PCG Advisory, Inc.
Kirin Smith, President
646.823.8656
Ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

SOURCE: Quality Online Education Group Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663277/Quality-Online-Education-Group-to-Pr ...

