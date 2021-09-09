Jaguar Health Appoints Karen Brunke, Ph.D. as Corporate and Business Development EVP and Chip Whitlow as Animal Health Products Marketing Director

Appointments represent Jaguar's focus on forging business development partnerships to advance crofelemer development and access and preparing for the expected near-term approval and commercialization of crofelemer prescription product for …

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Karen J. Brunke, Ph.D., a microbiologist and pharmaceutical industry veteran, to the role of Executive Vice President of Corporate and Business Development. Jaguar today also announced the appointment of Chip Whitlow, a seasoned veteran of the animal and human health pharmaceutical arenas, as Marketing Director for the Company's animal health commercial products portfolio.

"It is an ideal time for us to welcome both Dr. Brunke and Chip to Jaguar, as we continue to pursue business development opportunities with possible partners for potential human crofelemer follow-on indications and prepare for the expected approval and launch of a prescription-based version of crofelemer for treatment of chemotherapy-induced diarrhea in dogs (CID) in Q4 2021 and for exercise-induced diarrhea (EID) in dogs in Q2 2022," stated Lisa Conte, Jaguar's president and CEO.

According to the National Cancer Institute, approximately 6 million new cancer diagnoses are made in dogs each year in the US. The number of dogs receiving cancer treatment in the US has increased over recent years, in part because cancer treatment is now being provided more frequently by general practice veterinarians rather than just by veterinary oncologists, and, according to PetCareRx, the cost of chemotherapy for a dog can range from $6,000 to $10,000.

Dr. Brunke brings to Jaguar over 30 years of scientific, operational, clinical, senior executive, and corporate development experience in both large and small biotechnology companies. Following her post-doctoral fellowship at the Institute for Cancer Research in Fox Chase, Dr. Brunke joined the seeds division of Sandoz, with her most recent position having been Research Director, overseeing a department whose successes included recombinant insect-resistant plants (GMOs) which have been an important backbone for the greater than $3 billion seed business of the now Syngenta Seeds. She was next part of the executive team that merged Mercator Genetics with Progenitor and helped take the resultant company public. Dr. Brunke was COO of Anexus Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of the Japanese public company MediBic, responsible for in- and out-licensing assistance for Japanese companies, and was next founding CEO of Cardeus Pharmaceuticals, a neuroscience company. In business and corporate development, Dr. Brunke has had primary responsibility for negotiating multiple partnerships and licenses, including with MedImmune and Astellas, and assisted in closing a deal with GlaxoSmithKline, among others. Dr. Brunke received her BA degree in Biochemistry as well as PhD in Microbiology from the University of Pennsylvania.