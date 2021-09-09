checkAd

Jaguar Health Appoints Karen Brunke, Ph.D. as Corporate and Business Development EVP and Chip Whitlow as Animal Health Products Marketing Director

Autor: Accesswire
09.09.2021, 14:30  |  33   |   |   

Appointments represent Jaguar's focus on forging business development partnerships to advance crofelemer development and access and preparing for the expected near-term approval and commercialization of crofelemer prescription product for …

Appointments represent Jaguar's focus on forging business development partnerships to advance crofelemer development and access and preparing for the expected near-term approval and commercialization of crofelemer prescription product for chemotherapy-induced diarrhea in dogs

Company to host investor webcast Monday, September 20th at 8:30 a.m. Eastern; Click here to register for webcast

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Karen J. Brunke, Ph.D., a microbiologist and pharmaceutical industry veteran, to the role of Executive Vice President of Corporate and Business Development. Jaguar today also announced the appointment of Chip Whitlow, a seasoned veteran of the animal and human health pharmaceutical arenas, as Marketing Director for the Company's animal health commercial products portfolio.

"It is an ideal time for us to welcome both Dr. Brunke and Chip to Jaguar, as we continue to pursue business development opportunities with possible partners for potential human crofelemer follow-on indications and prepare for the expected approval and launch of a prescription-based version of crofelemer for treatment of chemotherapy-induced diarrhea in dogs (CID) in Q4 2021 and for exercise-induced diarrhea (EID) in dogs in Q2 2022," stated Lisa Conte, Jaguar's president and CEO.

According to the National Cancer Institute, approximately 6 million new cancer diagnoses are made in dogs each year in the US. The number of dogs receiving cancer treatment in the US has increased over recent years, in part because cancer treatment is now being provided more frequently by general practice veterinarians rather than just by veterinary oncologists, and, according to PetCareRx, the cost of chemotherapy for a dog can range from $6,000 to $10,000.

Dr. Brunke brings to Jaguar over 30 years of scientific, operational, clinical, senior executive, and corporate development experience in both large and small biotechnology companies. Following her post-doctoral fellowship at the Institute for Cancer Research in Fox Chase, Dr. Brunke joined the seeds division of Sandoz, with her most recent position having been Research Director, overseeing a department whose successes included recombinant insect-resistant plants (GMOs) which have been an important backbone for the greater than $3 billion seed business of the now Syngenta Seeds. She was next part of the executive team that merged Mercator Genetics with Progenitor and helped take the resultant company public. Dr. Brunke was COO of Anexus Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of the Japanese public company MediBic, responsible for in- and out-licensing assistance for Japanese companies, and was next founding CEO of Cardeus Pharmaceuticals, a neuroscience company. In business and corporate development, Dr. Brunke has had primary responsibility for negotiating multiple partnerships and licenses, including with MedImmune and Astellas, and assisted in closing a deal with GlaxoSmithKline, among others. Dr. Brunke received her BA degree in Biochemistry as well as PhD in Microbiology from the University of Pennsylvania.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jaguar Health Appoints Karen Brunke, Ph.D. as Corporate and Business Development EVP and Chip Whitlow as Animal Health Products Marketing Director Appointments represent Jaguar's focus on forging business development partnerships to advance crofelemer development and access and preparing for the expected near-term approval and commercialization of crofelemer prescription product for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RE Royalties Enters into CAD $2.3 Million Loan Agreement for Energy Storage Projects in Ontario
Adaptive Ad Systems Reports R&D Breakthrough
E2Gold Stakes Massive Land Position: Triples Its Land Package Around Its Hawkins Gold Project
Braille Energy Systems Inc. Reports First Ever Quarterly Profit for the Three Months Ending June ...
Generation Income Properties Announces Closing of $15 Million Public Offering and Uplisting to ...
Focus Graphite Announces Partnership with MU Conseils for the Lac Knife Project
CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Closing of Private Placement
NextMart, Inc. - Shareholder Update
Cinedigm Appoints George De La Cruz Executive Vice President of Accounting
NESR Joins the United Nations Global Compact
Titel
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Again Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, ...
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Empower Clinics Responds to Health Canada Classification
AdvanceTC Technical Datasheet Reveals Its Smart Phone is Able to Connect to Low Earth Orbit ...
Jaguar Health, Inc. Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split
Silver X Intersects 7,232.83 g/t AgEq over 0.95 Metres Within 130-Metre-Long Ore Shoot During ...
Encore Energy And Azarga Uranium to Combine to Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company
RE Royalties Enters into CAD $2.3 Million Loan Agreement for Energy Storage Projects in Ontario
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...