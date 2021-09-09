Jerash Holdings to Present at Lake Street’s 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference, September 15

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH), which manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sports and outerwear for leading global brands, today announced that Gilbert Lee, its chief financial …

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH), which manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sports and outerwear for leading global brands, today announced that Gilbert Lee, its chief financial officer, will participate at Lake Street Capital Management's Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference, being held virtually on September 15, 2021. Management will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

The investor presentation will be posted on the company's investor relations website at www.jerashholdings.com.