Jerash Holdings to Present at Lake Street’s 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference, September 15

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH), which manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sports and outerwear for leading global brands, today announced that Gilbert Lee, its chief financial officer, will participate at Lake Street Capital Management's Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference, being held virtually on September 15, 2021. Management will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

The investor presentation will be posted on the company's investor relations website at www.jerashholdings.com.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or schedule a one-on-one meeting, please visit https://www.lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com/big5conference.

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sports and outerwear for leading global brands and retailers, including Walmart, Costco, New Balance, G-III (which owns brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, DKNY, and Guess), American Eagle, and VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Timberland, and JanSport). Jerash's existing production facilities comprise four factory units, one workshop, and four warehouses, and Jerash currently employs approximately 5,000 people. The total annual capacity at its facilities was approximately 12.0 million pieces as of March 31, 2021. Additional information is available at www.jerashholdings.com.

11.08.21Jerash Holdings Reports Record Results for the Fiscal 2022 First Quarter, Increases Revenue Guidance for Full Fiscal Year
Accesswire | Analysen