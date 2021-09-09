checkAd

Golden Lake Samples Return Up to 9,920 g/t Silver in Grab Samples Returned From West Copperview Property Adjacent to Kodiak Copper Corp.’s MPD Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Golden Lake Exploration Inc. (CSE:GLM)(OTCQB:GOLXF) ("GLM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial results from samples taken at its Copperview Property, located in BC and contiguous to the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Golden Lake Exploration Inc. (CSE:GLM)(OTCQB:GOLXF) ("GLM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial results from samples taken at its Copperview Property, located in BC and contiguous to the "MPD Property" owned by Kodiak Copper Corp. ("Kodiak") (KDK). Recently collected surface grab subcrop samples from the Deadman Lake target, on the West Copperview claims, have returned high grade silver values of up to 9,920 grams per tonne silver (g/t Ag) and 5,900 g/t Ag. These samples correspondingly returned 0.95 percent copper (% Cu), 2.45 percent lead (% Pb), and 1.28 percent zinc (% Zn) and 0.94%Cu, 4.33% Pb, and 1.82% Zn.

The above two grab samples represent subcrop material, were taken from old, partially collapsed bulldozer trenches that most likely represent the Mob-8 Minfile showing (Minfile 092HNE154, BC government designation). A total of 57 rock samples were taken over the Deadman Lake area of the West Copperview claims. In addition, 230 soil samples were taken over the same area, with assay results pending.

The Mob 8 showing is exposed in the vicinity of a gas pipeline, 520 metres north of the north end of Prosser Lake and 7.8 kilometres southwest of Missezula Lake. A west-striking shear zone, dipping 25 degrees south, cuts granite and quartz monzonite of the Late Triassic to Early Jurassic Allison Lake pluton. The zone is 2 metres wide and contains small quartz-carbonate lenses accompanied by pyrite, galena, argentite, azurite, malachite, chalcopyrite and tetrahedrite. A selected grab sample assayed trace gold, 25,852 grams per tonne silver (g/t Ag) and 8.06 per cent copper (% Cu)* (Assessment Report 5082, page 5). A chip sample across the shear zone analyzed 145.9 g/t Ag, 0.04 % Cu, 0.630 per cent lead (% Pb) and 0.41 per cent zinc (% Zn)* (Assessment Report 13603, page 6)….A quartz vein, 5 to 15 centimetres wide, is developed in the hanging wall of the shear zone. It strikes north and dips steeply west. The vein is mineralized with galena, chalcopyrite, chalcocite and malachite. A sample analyzed 858.2 g/t Ag, 0.862 % Cu, 2.589% Pb, and 1.473 % Zn * (Assessment Report 13603, page 6).

