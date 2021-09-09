Golden Lake Samples Return Up to 9,920 g/t Silver in Grab Samples Returned From West Copperview Property Adjacent to Kodiak Copper Corp.’s MPD Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Golden Lake Exploration Inc. (CSE:GLM)(OTCQB:GOLXF) ("GLM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial results from samples taken at its Copperview Property, located in BC and contiguous to the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Golden Lake Exploration Inc. (CSE:GLM)(OTCQB:GOLXF) ("GLM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial results from samples taken at its Copperview Property, located in BC and contiguous to the "MPD Property" owned by Kodiak Copper Corp. ("Kodiak") (KDK). Recently collected surface grab subcrop samples from the Deadman Lake target, on the West Copperview claims, have returned high grade silver values of up to 9,920 grams per tonne silver (g/t Ag) and 5,900 g/t Ag. These samples correspondingly returned 0.95 percent copper (% Cu), 2.45 percent lead (% Pb), and 1.28 percent zinc (% Zn) and 0.94%Cu, 4.33% Pb, and 1.82% Zn.

The above two grab samples represent subcrop material, were taken from old, partially collapsed bulldozer trenches that most likely represent the Mob-8 Minfile showing (Minfile 092HNE154, BC government designation). A total of 57 rock samples were taken over the Deadman Lake area of the West Copperview claims. In addition, 230 soil samples were taken over the same area, with assay results pending.