EHT Working With Major North American Exterior Signage Company to Build Off-Grid Illuminated Signage

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy solar and wind technologies, is pleased to announce that the company is engaged with Pride Signs ("Pride"), a major North American exterior signage company with 35+ years of experience producing a complete range of signage for the North American market with it's production facility in Cambridge, Ontario, Canada.

Though the partnership, Pride and EHT will implement EHT's proprietary solar technology into the overall design of Pride's illuminated exterior signs to construct solar-powered, off-grid signage solutions for the global market. An initial purchase order has been issued for a project in the U.S. to which EHT and Pride Signs are currently working to construct the first solar-powered solutions.

"The approach to fabricate signage with EHT solar as a part of the overall design significantly reduces or eliminates the requirement for traditional utility power which will be a major innovation to this market sector", say Jerry Foster, President of EHT. "The exterior signage industry is a multi-billion-dollar global industry growing at a CAGR of ~6% per year (Future Market Insights 2021) where traditional advertising can now essentially run off-grid. The use of LED illumination has reduced power requirements therefore embedding EHT solar technology provides a clean renewable power source coupled with a highly visible eco-friendly application."

Brad Hillis, President of Pride Signs noted, "Using EHT's solar technology as renewable power source designed into our signage has many advantages. It will help reduce overall consumption of electricity in our global industry and eliminates the cost to run power to signage in many locations. The EHT solar solution will fit well into our customers brand images and green initiatives."

On September 8, 2021, The Biden Administration released a Solar Futures Study showing the United States could get 40% of its electricity from solar energy by 2035, helping decarbonize the U.S. power grid and achieve net-zero emissions in the electricity sector. Powering external signage in remote locations and those with critical functions with solar technology will serve to enforce this mandate and reduce overall grid reliance and power consumption across the US and the world.

