Silver Spruce Completes ASTER and LANDSAT 8 Hyperspectral and Image Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante Au-Ag Concessions, Sonora, Mexico

Silver Spruce Resources, Inc. ("Silver Spruce" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of its report from Strategic Consultants IGIS, ("SCIGIS") based in Chihuahua, Mexico, providing a comprehensive interpretation of regional ASTER …

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / (TSXV:SSE) - Silver Spruce Resources, Inc. ("Silver Spruce" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of its report from Strategic Consultants IGIS, ("SCIGIS") based in Chihuahua, Mexico, providing a comprehensive interpretation of regional ASTER (Advanced Spaceborne Thermal Emission and Reflectance Radiometer) and LANDSAT 8 OLI (Operational Land Imager) data over three exploration properties comprising El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante (see Figure 1).

Figure 1. El Mezquite, Diamante 1 and 2, and Jackie Concession Location Map. Nicho mine development by Minera Alamos located 6 km SE of Jackie (Image taken from Google Earth).

"We continue to build on the Sonoran project geotechnical database using advanced processing techniques for re-interpretation of available ASTER and LANDSAT 8 OLI imagery. The TLALI algorithm processing clearly illustrated its capabilities in mineral and anomaly identification with clarity of spatial response," said Greg Davison, Silver Spruce VP Exploration and Director. "We are compiling and interpreting the Shortwave Infrared ("SWIR") and Visible to Near-Infrared ("VNIR") hyperspectral data from El Mezquite and Jackie rock samples in concert with the ASTER/LANDSAT alteration fields for the next phase of drill target definition after recently completing our maiden drill program on EL Mezquite and Phase 2 geological and alteration mapping on Jackie. The SCIGIS maps also will be used for focusing and planning of the targeted geological mapping program at Diamante 1 and 2 in Q4 2021."

The SCIGIS study comprised a spectral reconnaissance of the Properties (Diamante 1, Diamante 2, El Mezquite, and Jackie) to understand the structural and lithological controls in a regional context and provide additional detail on the mineral-by-mineral distribution over each of the Properties. SCIGIS research covered an area of 6,500 hectares - the map area shown in Figure 2. The ASTER imagery was processed using the proprietary TLALI algorithm, which has shown significant success in optimizing and recognizing anomalies in a wide range of geological environments from several international projects.