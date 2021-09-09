Altamira Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

HAMILTON, BERMUDA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO), a company dedicated to addressing unmet medical needs through RNA therapeutics, allergy and viral infection protection, and inner ear therapeutics, today …

HAMILTON, BERMUDA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO), a company dedicated to addressing unmet medical needs through RNA therapeutics, allergy and viral infection protection, and inner ear therapeutics, today announced that its Chairman and CEO, Thomas Meyer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, to be held virtually September 13-15, 2021.

The presentation will be available on-demand through the H.C. Wainwright conference portal. Beginning at 7:00 AM Eastern Time (13:00 PM Central European Time) on Monday, September 13, 2021, the presentation will also be available on the Company's website at www.altamiratherapeutics.com under "Events and Presentations" in the "Investors & Media" section.