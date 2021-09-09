checkAd

Sparta Expands Safe Entry Program through SBL Partnering with Haztech Energy Corp; a Prominent International Healthcare Safety Services Provider

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 /Sparta Group (TSX.V:SAY) (the "Corporation" the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") sees a newly formed alliance with one of the largest occupational health and safety …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 /Sparta Group (TSX.V:SAY) (the "Corporation" the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") sees a newly formed alliance with one of the largest occupational health and safety service providers, Haztech Energy Corp (Canada) and Haztech USA LLC (USA) (collectively "Haztech") as a great opportunity to expand its Safe Entry Program.

In June, Sparta announced that it signed an MOU to acquire a minority position in SBL Testing Technologies ("SBL"), a company that focuses on workplace testing technologies, including the Predictmedix's SAFE ENTRY Station ("PMED"). Since that time, the collective team has been busy promoting the Workplace Safe Entry Program designed to give employees and employers peace-of-mind as they return to work following COVID-19 shutdowns. Now just a few months later, the relationship with Haztech has been added to the TruckSuite™ and Sparta Health Group™ channels.

Founded in 2006 in Saskatchewan, Haztech has grown to one of the largest privately held occupational health & safety service providers in Canada. Haztech has further expanded their operations into the United States, with offices in Houston, Dallas, and San Antonio Texas, as well as Denver, Colorado with further expansion plans across the USA.

"Haztech has a great reputation in the health and safety service space. The company's presence in both Canada and the United States, coupled with a loyal clientele, will give our Safe Entry Program significant exposure, and an expanded offering for both TruckSuite™ and Sparta Health™," said Sparta President and CTO, John O'Bireck.

The Safe Entry Program allows users to identify symptoms of infectious diseases by displaying results with a red or green light in a matter of seconds. Those who received a red light are then screened with the appropriate rapid-testing protocols. All it takes is a casual walk through an entryway (archway) that is powered by artificial intelligence. The screening process is designed to fully protect the privacy of each user while minimizing employee downtime related to any potential infections. Sparta has the program set up at its e-waste upcycling facility in east Toronto. So far there have been no major infectious disease outbreaks at the facility, and this includes COVID-19.

