Blue Prism Sees Growing Demand for Its Intelligent Automation Across All Industry Sectors

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.09.2021   

Diversifying revenue demonstrates the value and versatility of Blue Prism products and solutions

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Conceived as a secure and robust robotic process automation (RPA) tool, Blue Prism has had a successful history as a trusted automation partner with financial institutions, from retail banking to wealth management. Twenty years later, its leading enterprise intelligent automation platform is delivering substantial business value in multiple industry verticals across Forbes Global 2,000 and mid-market businesses.

Blue Prism Shows Strength Across Sectors

Blue Prism's success across industry verticals can be attributed to a strong focus on addressing the most important industry-specific business drivers with automation, for greatest impact. In energy and utilities, Blue Prism's intelligent automation platform is helping improve, among other things, customer experience, contact center operations, outbound customer service and the use of omni-channel virtual agents.

This sharp focus on industry solutions has contributed to Blue Prism's substantial growth, particularly within industries such as energy and utilities, the public sector, and manufacturing.  

"As part of their transformation programs, companies and organizations in each industry are looking at automation as a way to improve efficiency, quality, service innovation, workers' effectiveness, visibility into operations performance, auditability, compliance and risk management," says Roberta Bigliani, group vice president, head of insights, IDC Europe. "Companies are on the journey to more extensively apply automation for value creation across multiple areas: in customer operations and engagement, citizen and patient experience; in core business processes, from the underwriting process in insurance, to tax management, or payment management; and in asset operations – being factories, networks, pipelines, facilities or other physical and financial assets."

In Insurance, Blue Prism continues to break new ground, using intelligent automation to streamline the entire customer experience, from quotes to underwriting, mid-term adjustments, renewals, and customer service.

In utilities, Blue Prism is working with prominent businesses such as Consolidated Edison, Inc., one of the largest investor-owned energy-delivery companies in the United States, to help realize improvements across the front and back office, including areas such as customer operations, supply chain, and finance. With dozens of automations in production, intelligent automation has proven a key component in supporting Consolidated Edison's goal of delivering safe, reliable, quality service at the lowest attainable cost for its customers.

