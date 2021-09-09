The Mandalorian’s Grogu to Make Debut as Funko Pop!-Inspired Balloon at 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Funko , Inc. ("Funko,” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FNKO), a leading pop culture consumer products company, together with Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) and in collaboration with Lucasfilm, announced today that a Funko Pop! -inspired balloon featuring the character Grogu (known in pop culture as Baby Yoda), from the beloved Star Wars series The Mandalorian streaming on Disney+, will fly at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Balloon render of Funko Pop!-Inspired Grogu Joins the 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Taking flight in the annual spectacle on Thursday, November 25, 2021, the Grogu-inspired balloon emulates the Funko Pop! version of the character. A limited-edition Macy’s Parade balloon-inspired product line will be available for sale only on Funko.com. Additionally, Macy’s will have select items from Funko available for purchase at Macy’s Herald Square this fall.

“The giant balloons in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade have always reflected the very best of pop culture and there is no better example of that than Grogu who has become an instant global sensation,” said Will Coss, Executive Producer, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Funko and Lucasfilm on this Funko Pop! version of the beloved character that is sure to delight legions of Star Wars galaxy fans.”

Taking shape in larger-than-life form, the Grogu-inspired balloon will measure 41-feet high, 29-feet long and 37-feet wide, as it flies down the streets of Manhattan in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, adding pop culture magic for Funko and Star Wars fans and delighting millions of spectators in person and on television. On Thanksgiving Day, the newest addition will join a line-up filled with Macy’s signature mix of giant character helium balloons, fantastic floats, marching bands, performance groups, celebrities, clowns and the one-and-only Santa Claus.

“Funko is ecstatic to bring the Funko Pop! version of the character as a Grogu-themed balloon to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” said Brian Mariotti, Chief Executive Officer at Funko. “Connecting one of pop culture’s most recognizable characters from one of the biggest entertainment brands in the world with one of our nation’s most beloved holiday traditions is truly a moment in pop culture history that will be remembered by Funko fans and millions of other viewers.”