CenterPoint to Host its 2021 Analyst Day on September 23

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) (“CenterPoint”) today announced it will hold an Analyst Day on Thursday, September 23 at 9:00AM CT / 10:00AM ET to discuss the company’s long-term financial outlook and business strategy, including its net zero emissions targets.

A live webcast of the event will be made available through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at https://investors.centerpointenergy.com, in a listen-only mode. The accompanying slides will be posted along with the webcast and will be made available at the start of the event.