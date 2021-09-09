CenterPoint to Host its 2021 Analyst Day on September 23
CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) (“CenterPoint”) today announced it will hold an Analyst Day on Thursday, September 23 at 9:00AM CT / 10:00AM ET to discuss the company’s long-term financial outlook and business strategy, including its net zero emissions targets.
A live webcast of the event will be made available through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at https://investors.centerpointenergy.com, in a listen-only mode. The accompanying slides will be posted along with the webcast and will be made available at the start of the event.
A replay of the event will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website within 24 hours after the event concludes.
About CenterPoint Energy, Inc.
As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. As of June 30, 2021, the company owned approximately $36 billion in assets and also owned 53.7 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, LP, a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With approximately 9,500 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210909005148/en/
