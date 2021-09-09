Blade Air Mobility Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Trinity Air Medical, Creating a Nationwide, Multi-Modal Organ Transport Platform

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (Nasdaq:BLDE, “Blade” or the “Company”), a technology-powered global air mobility platform, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Trinity Air Medical, Inc. (“Trinity”), a nationwide, multi-modal organ logistics and transportation company. The transaction is expected to close during the week of September 13, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

“Trinity’s long-term relationships with organ procurement organizations and transplant centers are a testament to their high-touchpoint approach to organ air transportation, providing seamless solutions for their clients, a perfect fit with Blade’s culture of 24/7 availability and mission redundancy,” said Rob Wiesenthal, Blade’s Chief Executive Officer. “Trinity’s end-to-end services integrate air missions with ground transport. Given the existence of landing pads at most hospitals today, we have the ability to immediately replace Trinity’s ambulances with helicopters on certain hospital-to-hospital missions, while preparing for a transition to both existing ‘last-mile’ cargo drones as well as Electric Vertical Aircraft, as soon as they become available.”