Essex Property Trust Provides Preliminary Third Quarter 2021 Operating Update
Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) announced today that it is reaffirming its full-year and third quarter 2021 guidance ranges and providing a preliminary third quarter 2021 operating update.
Same-property revenue change, operating statistics, and net effective new lease rates by region are reflected in the tables below:
|
Same-Property Revenue Change(1)
|
Q1 2021
|
Q2 2021
|
Jul – Aug 2021
|
Southern California
|
-5.8%
|
2.0%
|
9.5%
|
Northern California
|
-10.9%
|
-8.4%
|
-2.9%
|
Seattle
|
-7.0%
|
-2.3%
|
-0.8%
|
Total Same-Property
|
-8.1%
|
-3.0%
|
2.6%
|1)
|
Reflects the year-over-year change in same-property revenues.
|
Same-Property Operating Statistics and Net Effective New Lease Rates(1)
|
Q1 2021
|
Q2 2021
|
Jul 2021
|
Preliminary
Aug 2021
|
Cash delinquencies(2)
|
2.1%
|
2.6%
|
2.2%
|
0.8%
|
Financial occupancy
|
96.7%
|
96.6%
|
96.5%
|
96.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Southern California
|
|
|
|
|
