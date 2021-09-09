checkAd

Essex Property Trust Provides Preliminary Third Quarter 2021 Operating Update

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) announced today that it is reaffirming its full-year and third quarter 2021 guidance ranges and providing a preliminary third quarter 2021 operating update.

Same-property revenue change, operating statistics, and net effective new lease rates by region are reflected in the tables below:

Same-Property Revenue Change(1)

Q1 2021
Actuals

Q2 2021
Actuals

Jul – Aug 2021
Preliminary

Southern California

-5.8%

2.0%

9.5%

Northern California

-10.9%

-8.4%

-2.9%

Seattle

-7.0%

-2.3%

-0.8%

Total Same-Property

-8.1%

-3.0%

2.6%

1)

Reflects the year-over-year change in same-property revenues.

Same-Property Operating Statistics and Net Effective New Lease Rates(1)

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Jul 2021

Preliminary

Aug 2021

Cash delinquencies(2)

2.1%

2.6%

2.2%

0.8%

Financial occupancy

96.7%

96.6%

96.5%

96.4%

 

 

 

 

 

Southern California

 

 

 

 

