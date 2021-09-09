BuzzFeed Inc. Reports Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

BuzzFeed, a leading tech-powered media company for digital content and commerce for millennial and Gen Z audiences, today announced results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENFA, ENFAU, ENFAW) (“890”) has amended the S-4 it filed on July 30, 2021 with this updated financial information. The S-4 was filed in connection with BuzzFeed’s proposed merger with a subsidiary of 890, a special purpose acquisition company. On June 24, 2021, BuzzFeed and 890 announced their plan to merge (the “Merger”). As part of the transaction, BuzzFeed will acquire Complex Networks from Verizon and Hearst, subject to regulatory approval and closing conditions (together with the Merger, the “Business Combination”).

Jonah Peretti, Founder and CEO of BuzzFeed commented, “Our data-informed approach to content creation and capital allocation allows us to capitalize on secular trends in advertising and commerce and helped fuel our significant topline growth in the first half of the year.” Peretti added, “This impressive performance in the year to date lays the foundation for what we expect to be an exciting second half, with the anticipated closing of the acquisition of Complex Networks and our simultaneous emergence as a public company.”

Felicia DellaFortuna, BuzzFeed’s CFO commented, “The acceleration of growth across our business in the first half of this year, combined with the ongoing shift in our revenue mix to the higher margin revenue lines of advertising and commerce, drove significant margin improvement and a swing to positive Adjusted EBITDA in H1.” DellaFortuna added, “Our ongoing commitment to financial discipline and cost containment further contributed to the improvement in our profitability while we benefited from the very successful integration of HuffPost into our business.”

Q2 Performance Highlights

In the second quarter of 2021, BuzzFeed’s revenues grew 51% over the corresponding period last year, driven by accelerating growth in advertising and commerce revenues.

Advertising revenue increased 79% to $47.8 million, driven by higher pricing on programmatic revenue and an increase in the total number of impressions sold.

Content revenue increased 5% to $24.2 million, reflecting the recovery from the impact of COVID-19.

Commerce and other revenue increased 82% to $17.1 million, driven primarily by an increase in the number of online transactions generated compared to last year.

Adjusted EBITDA improved by $7.0 million to $5.6 million in Q2, primarily driven by continued growth in overall revenue.

H1 Performance Highlights

In the first half of 2021, BuzzFeed’s revenues grew 31% over the corresponding period last year, driven by strong growth in advertising and commerce revenues.

Advertising revenue increased 49% to $86.5 million, driven by an increase in the total number of impressions sold and higher pricing on programmatic revenue.

Content revenue decreased 8% to $43.8 million, primarily reflecting delays in customer spending at the beginning of the year due to the disruption from COVID-19.

Commerce and other revenue increased 80% to $31.5 million, primarily reflecting an increase in the number of online transactions generated compared to last year.

Adjusted EBITDA improved by $12.0 million to $1.3 million in the first six months of the year, driven primarily by the strong revenue performance.

Pending Complex Networks Acquisition

Revenues at Complex Networks fell 5% to $31.1 million in Q2, due primarily to the winding down of the go90 partnership, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Excluding the impact of go90, revenues would have grown 49% in the quarter. The Adjusted EBITDA loss for Complex Networks in the quarter was $1.2 million.

During the first six months of the year, revenues decreased 9% to $53.1 million, driven largely by the winding down of the go90 partnership. Excluding the impact of go90, revenues would have grown 27% in H1. The Adjusted EBITDA loss for Complex Networks in H1 was $5.6 million.

The acquisition of Complex Networks is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed is the leading tech-powered, diversified media company that reaches hundreds of millions globally through its cross-platform news and entertainment network. The company produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; lifestyle content through brands including Tasty, the world's largest social food network; original reporting and investigative journalism through BuzzFeed News and HuffPost; an industry-leading affiliate business, strategic partnerships, licensing and product development through BuzzFeed Commerce; and original productions across broadcast, cable, SVOD, film and digital platforms for BuzzFeed Studios.

About Complex Networks

Complex Networks is a global youth entertainment network spanning major pop culture categories including streetwear and style, food, music, sneakers and sports. Complex Networks is diversified around three pillars: advertising, e-commerce, and content where it creates and distributes original programming for Gen Z and Millennial audiences through premium distributors such as Netflix, Hulu, Turner, Corus, Facebook, Snap, YouTube, Roku and more. Additionally, Complex Networks generates revenue through a number of core business lines, including branded content and advertising, licensing, events, e-commerce, and agency consulting services.

The tables below set forth certain financial results of each of BuzzFeed and Complex Networks for the second quarter and six months of 2021 and 2020. This information is only a summary and should be read in conjunction with BuzzFeed’s financial statements and related notes and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of BuzzFeed” and Complex Networks’ financial statements and related notes and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of Complex Networks,” each contained in the Form S-4 filed by 890.

BuzzFeed Financial Highlights Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (In thousands) 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Advertising $ 47,804 $ 26,673 79% $ 86,453 $ 58,054 49% Content 24,241 23,109 5% 43,778 47,471 (8)% Commerce and other 17,059 9,394 82% 31,521 17,529 80% Total revenue $ 89,104 $ 59,176 51% $ 161,752 $ 123,054 31% Loss from operations $ (413) $ (6,481) NM $ (16,936) $ (20,480) 17% Net loss $ (789) $ (5,770) NM $ (12,114) $ (19,011) 36% Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,574 $ (1,380) NM $ 1,315 $ (10,669) NM

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and represents a key metric used by management and BuzzFeed’s Board of Directors to measure the operational strength and performance of BuzzFeed’s business, to establish budgets, and to develop operational goals for managing BuzzFeed’s business. BuzzFeed defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), excluding the impact of net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, income tax provision (benefit), interest expense, interest income, other income, net, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, restructuring costs, and other non-cash and non-recurring items that management believes are not indicative of ongoing operations.

BuzzFeed believes Adjusted EBITDA is relevant and useful information for investors because it allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to the method used by its management. There are limitations to use of Adjusted EBITDA and BuzzFeed’s Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Other companies, including companies in BuzzFeed’s industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than BuzzFeed does, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for income (loss) from operations, net income (loss), or net income (loss) attributable to BuzzFeed, Inc. that BuzzFeed has reported in accordance with GAAP.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP:

BuzzFeed

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (In thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss $ (789) $ (5,770) $ (12,114) $ (19,011) Income tax provision (benefit) 158 (209) (4,658) (785) Interest expense 434 94 778 158 Interest income (61) (15) (127) (140) Other income, net (155) (581) (815) (702) Depreciation and amortization 4,357 4,727 9,626 9,150 Stock-based compensation 209 374 347 661 Restructuring(1) - - 3,645 - Transaction costs(2) 1,421 - 4,633 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,574 $ (1,380) $ 1,315 $ (10,669)

(1) For six months ended June 30, 2021, reflects costs associated with involuntary terminations of employees across various roles and levels as part of the integration of the HuffPost Acquisition. (2) Reflects legal, advisory, and consulting fees associated with the proposed merger and acquisition.

Complex Networks Financial Highlights Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (In thousands) 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Advertising $ 14,559 $ 8,317 75% $ 26,117 $ 19,376 35% Content 12,604 23,714 (47)% 22,311 37,568 (41)% E-Commerce and other 3,959 711 457% 4,656 1,283 263% Total revenue (including related party revenue of $0 and $11,809, and $0 and $16,275, respectively) $ 31,122 $ 32,742 (5)% $ 53,084 $ 58,227 (9)% Loss from operations $ (5,270) $ (2,816) (87)% $ (14,634) $ (9,828) (49)% Net loss $ (4,128) $ (807) (412)% $ (11,526) $ (5,982) (93)% Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,201) $ (409) (194)% $ (5,644) $ (4,982)) (13)%

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and represents a key metric used by Complex Networks’ management to evaluate Complex Networks’ performance, identify trends, formulate financial projections, and make strategic decisions. Complex Networks defines Adjusted EBITDA as net (loss) income adjusted for (i) income tax provision (benefit), (ii) interest expense (income), (iii) depreciation and amortization, and (iv) certain other non-cash or non-recurring items impacting net (loss) income.

Complex Networks believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information for investors because it allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to the method used by its management. There are limitations to Adjusted EBITDA and Complex Networks’ Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than Complex Networks does, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for income (loss) from operations, net income (loss), or net income (loss) attributable to Complex Networks that it has reported in accordance with GAAP.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP:

Complex Networks

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (In thousands) Net loss $ (4,128) $ (807) $ (11,526) $ (5,982) Add (deduct): Interest expense (income) 20 (8) 20 (46) Depreciation and amortization 2,660 2,407 4,996 4,846 Benefit for income taxes (1,162) (2,001) (3,128) (3,800) Transaction costs (1) 1,409 - 3,994 - Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,201) $ (409) $ (5,644) $ (4,982)

(1) Consists of legal, advisory, and consulting costs incurred in connection with the proposed acquisition.

