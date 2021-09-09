checkAd

Credit Suisse Sustainability, Research and Investment Solutions CEO on the ESG Landscape Ahead of COP26 “Everything is Going Global and with a Focus on Climate”

There is an “enormous amount of momentum” leading up to the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP 26) in Glasgow this November with governments in different regions “getting into the business of being a force for disclosure,” says Lydie Hudson, CEO of Sustainability, Research and Investment, Credit Suisse in the latest episode of CERAWeek Conversations.

In a conversation with Atul Arya, IHS Markit Senior Vice President and Chief Energy Strategist, Hudson says “disclosure is good for capital markets, disclosure is good for investors; it leads to transparency.” While the thrust of disclosure continues to be around climate and climate change, Hudson says that COVID-19 and social unrest of the past year “really pushed the social topic to be almost equal to some of the environmental topics.”

Younger generations will increasingly drive this ESG momentum, Hudson says. “One of the greatest wealth transfers in history is happening or about to happen. The younger generation will be taking up money to invest and they’ll be looking more on ESG factors overall. ESG is much higher on the water fall for the younger generation that is coming.”

Hudson also shares her thoughts on the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission’s forthcoming rules on climate risks and financial disclosures; pursuing “just energy transitions” that account for differences between the developed and developing worlds; and the future evolution of the corporate ESG movement.

“We know that the transition is going to be hard, take a long time and likely be messy,” she says. “But endeavoring on it with transparency and engagement is quite important and I expect that to persist.”

The complete video is available at: https://ondemand.ceraweek.com/cwc

Podcast version available: CERAWeek Conversations is also available via audio podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Soundcloud, Spotify and Stitcher.

Selected excerpts:

Interview Recorded Monday, August 30, 2021

(Edited slightly for brevity only)

  • On the global momentum behind corporate climate and sustainability performance disclosures:

     “Leading up to COP26 you’re continuing to see an enormous amount of momentum around disclosure and with governments in different regions getting into the business of being a force for disclosure. Whereas this had started from an investor perspective with a significant amount of activity from a few large asset management firms in particular, what you are seeing and hearing now, in particular from the U.S. with SEC Chair Gensler announcing the intention to mandate disclosure on climate risks with a new rule by the end of 2021, the European Commission continues on their work which is under the directive on corporate sustainability of reporting, and the Swiss Federal Council also decided on parameters for climate reporting as well. The underlying trend is: Disclosure is good for capital markets; disclosure is good for investors; it leads to transparency. The thrust of disclosure continues to be around climate and climate change. This is where we know many investors look at this from a risk perspective. Everything is going global and with a focus on climate.”
  • On the growing focus on social strategies within corporate cultures:
