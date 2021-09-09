checkAd

1847 Goedeker to Participate in Upcoming Jefferies Virtual Home Retail Summit

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE American: GOED) ("Goedeker" or the "Company"), one of the largest specialty e-commerce players in the U.S. household appliances market, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in the upcoming Jefferies Virtual Home Retail Summit on Monday, September 13th at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Albert Fouerti, will be part of a panel on evolving trends in the consumer appliances and electronics segments at 11:00 A.M. Eastern Time. A recording of Goedeker’s participation will be available at https://investor.goedekers.com.

About Goedeker

Goedeker is an industry leading e-commerce destination for appliances, furniture, and home goods. Through its June 2021 acquisition of Appliances Connection, Goedeker created one of the largest pure-play online retailers of household appliances in the United States. With warehouse fulfillment centers in the Northeast and Midwest, as well as showrooms in Brooklyn, New York, and St. Louis, Missouri, Goedeker offers one-stop shopping for national and global brands. We carry many household name-brands, including Bosch, Cafe, Frigidaire Pro, Whirlpool, LG, and Samsung, and also carry many major luxury appliance brands such as Miele, Thermador, La Cornue, Dacor, Ilve, Jenn-Air and Viking among others. We also sell furniture, fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. Learn more at www.Goedekers.com.




