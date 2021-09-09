checkAd

ARHT Media Announces Contract for Installations of HoloPresence Technology With NATO Supreme Allied Command Transformation & Deployment of Holograms at Upcoming NATO Technology Training Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.09.2021, 14:30   

H-Series HoloPresenceTM display systems, along with ARHT Engine servers for capture, installed in Norfolk, Virginia and NATO’s training facility in Germany

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT” or “the Company”) (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, today announced a contract with NATO Supreme Allied Command Transformation, the training and development division of NATO, to install H-Series HoloPresenceTM display systems and ARHT Engines at NATO’s two leading training facilities in the US and Germany. In addition, NATO will be showcasing this innovative technology at the NATO Training Technology Conference between Sep 14-16, 2021, attended by training leadership from NATO member countries from around the world.

NATO had been looking into ways to reduce its training-related travel expenses and for more impactful ways to gain access to expertise for training purposes that may be located in another country and unable to be at a training conference or event in person. ARHT Media’s HoloPresenceTM technology will help NATO achieve both goals – and more.

“We are honoured that NATO has selected our HoloPresenceTM technology to help make instructors that are most in-demand much more efficient by reducing the need for travel,” stated ARHT CEO Larry O’Reilly, “with the added bonus of reducing travel expenses as well as carbon emissions. In addition, the NATO Training Technology Conference will expose our technology to many more NATO countries beyond the US and Germany where we have our first installations.”

“Our technology leadership executives have been extremely impressed with the lifelike experience and lack of latency of ARHT’s HoloPresenceTM technology,” said NATO’s project leader Paul Thurkettle, “we are continually looking to embrace technology to improve efficiencies, reduce costs and provide more compelling and impactful training and our experimentation with ARHT is very exciting.”

About NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization, also called the North Atlantic Alliance, is an intergovernmental military alliance between 28 European countries and 2 North American countries. The organization implements the North Atlantic Treaty that was signed on Apr 4, 1949.

About ARHT Media
ARHT Media’s patented HoloPresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our HoloPresence displays to deliver rich holographic experiences. Add to this our capability to stream the same content online on our premium Virtual Global Stage.

