Yield10 Bioscience to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: YTEN), an agricultural bioscience company, announced today that President and CEO Oliver Peoples, Ph.D. will give a corporate presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, which is being held virtually from September 13 – 15, 2021.

Yield10 management will also be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

Event: H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Time: Available as of 7:00 am ET on Monday, September 13, 2021
Webcast: Click this link to view the presentation

For more information about the Company, please visit www.yield10bio.com, or follow the Company on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company that is using its differentiated trait gene discovery platform, the “Trait Factory”, to develop improved Camelina varieties for the production of proprietary seed products, and to discover high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries. Our goals are to efficiently establish a high value seed products business based on developing superior varieties of Camelina for the production of feedstock oils, nutritional oils, and PHA bioplastics, and to license our yield traits to major seed companies for commercialization in major row crops, including corn, soybean and canola. Yield10 is headquartered in Woburn, MA and has an Oilseeds Center of Excellence in Saskatoon, Canada.

(YTEN-G)

Contacts:
Yield10 Bioscience:
Lynne H. Brum, (617) 682-4693, LBrum@yield10bio.com

Investor Relations:
Bret Shapiro, (561) 479-8566, brets@coreir.com
Managing Director, CORE IR

Media Inquiries:
Eric Fischgrund, eric@fischtankpr.com
FischTank PR

 





