GreenBox POS to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, CA, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) ("GreenBox" or the "Company"), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions today announced that management will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference taking place virtually September 13-15, 2021, and the BTIG Future of Digital Assets Conference taking place virtually September 22, 2021.

GreenBox POS management is scheduled to meet with investors throughout the conferences and host virtual presentations as follows:

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Date: Monday, September 13, 2021
Time: 7:00am Eastern time
Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/09faabe9-2213-463e-a370-2d83a940a6cd

A live audio webcast and archive of the event presentation will be available using the webcast link above. For more information on the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference or to schedule a 1-on-1 meeting, or to register for the event, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative.

BTIG Future of Digital Assets Conference
Date: Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern time (12:30 p.m. Pacific time)
BTIG hosted events are intended for prospective and existing BTIG clients only. To listen to the live event, please contact your BTIG representative with interest.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The Company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products with fraud detection technology, improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.greenboxpos.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set out in the Company's SEC filings. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including risks regarding the ability of the parties to close the transaction, receipt of required regulatory consents, and risks related to the Company’s ability to meet the UK requirements. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact
Mark Schwalenberg
MZ Group - MZ North America
312-261-6430
GBOX@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us





Disclaimer

