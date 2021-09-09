Maple Leaf Green World Inc. Retains Greendrop Capital As Its Strategic Adviser

GDC is comprised of a talented team of proven business experts with substantial experience spanning through multiple industries, including Cannabis. GDC will support Maple Leaf’s management team to build out revenue streams and work towards long-term goals.

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (“ Maple Leaf” or the “ Company ”), ( CSE: MGW) and (OTCQB: MGWFF ), is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Greendrop Capital Corp (“ GDC ”) to provide strategic advice, assist in capital raises, marketing consulting, and business development services. GDC will also seek out critical industry partnerships and assist in organizational growth through tactical resource allocation.

“We strongly believe the values of both firms align with the overall objectives of the Maple Leaf stakeholders,” said Kevin Schoenewolf, lead Financial Analyst at Greendrop Capital Corp.

GDC is an investment firm, split into two segments: Investments and Advisory Services. Greendrop Capital Investments manages a portfolio of small cap and private placement deals for individuals with a high-risk tolerance. Greendrop Capital Advisory Services provides consulting services for innovative companies looking to expand operations, raise capital, and/or go public. The overall mission for GDC is to support and grow our client’s wealth and companies through cutting-edge strategies, unique opportunities, and valuable insights from industry experts.



For more information, please visit: https://greendropcapital.com/

GDC has been engaged by Maple Leaf for an initial period of twelve-months, starting September 8, 2021 (the “Initial Term”) and then shall be renewed automatically for successive one-month periods thereafter, unless terminated by the Company in accordance with the Agreement. The Company will pay GDC a quarterly fee of USD $80,000, plus applicable taxes, during the Initial Term in cash or shares and a success bonus of up to USD $80,000 as determined by Maple Leaf. A fee of USD $25,000 per month will apply after the Initial Term. Maple Leaf has also granted GDC 1,000,000 stock options that may be exercised at an exercise price of CAD $0.05 per common share for a period of three (3) years from the date of issuance.