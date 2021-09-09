checkAd

mdf commerce and Logic join forces to launch omnichannel commerce platform for a high-end, innovative grocery and restaurant destination in NYC

MONTREAL, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF), a leader in SaaS commerce technology, is pleased to announce that Orckestra, their headless commerce solution, and Logic, a global leader in retail consulting, are the winning combination set to deploy an omnichannel grocery shopping experience for an ambitious luxury grocery and restaurant destination set to launch in New York City in 2022.

This new client has chosen Orckestra and Logic to manage the integration of a commerce solution capable of delivering state-of-the-art shopping experiences and to meet the high expectations of their customers. The integration will align cross-channel shopping via mobile, web as well as in-store, and create a memorable, unified user experience.

“The grocery industry needs solutions that provide agility to create memorable experiences and build customer loyalty while efficiently managing omnichannel orders and maintaining healthy profit margins,” explained Pedro Silva, Chief Customer Officer at Logic. “Orckestra's solution can help achieve these goals, which we see as mission critical for the grocery community.”

Logic is a global leader in retail consulting with a long-standing history in implementing retail technologies in the grocery industry. Orckestra provides retailers and grocers with first-class customer experiences via their commerce platform, which caters to complex business requirements. Together, they implement digital and omnichannel commerce solutions that maximize client investments. This extensive knowledge in quality technological implementations has made their partnership the client’s logical choice for a grocery and restaurant destination of this size.

“Partnering with Logic was a natural choice for this project’s success. Logic brings tremendous value to our clients with their track record of successful, commerce technologies deployments,” added Catherine Roy, Interim President, ecommerce at mdf commerce. “By combining our respective strengths, expertise and passion, we will be able to bring this project to fruition and deliver a superior commerce platform to our clientele.”

About mdf commerce inc.

mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF) enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our eprocurement, Unified Commerce and emarketplace platforms are supported by a strong and dedicated team of approximately 800 employees based in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at mdfcommerce.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1-877-677-9088.

About Logic Information Systems

Logic Information Systems has been solving retail business problems for over 20 years. What sets the company apart is its approach: Logic applies a consumer-centric lens towards the creation and execution of Omnichannel Strategies and Digital Transformation. With offices in more than 10 countries and 700+ employees, Logic has empowered more than 150 brands worldwide with the knowledge and support to deliver world-class experiences for customers.

For further information:

mdf commerce
Catherine Roy
Interim President, ecommerce
Phone: +1 450 449-0102 #2005
Email: catherine.roy@mdfcommerce.com

mdf commerce
André Leblanc
Vice President, Marketing and Public Affairs
Phone: +1 (514) 961-0882
Email: andre.leblanc@mdfcommerce.com





