checkAd

ReShape Lifesciences to Present at Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences and Med Tech Summit on September 20, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.09.2021, 14:30  |  10   |   |   

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS), the premier physician-led weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, announced that its leadership will present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences and MedTech Summit on Monday, September 20, 2021, at 2:05 p.m. ET.

The Company’s presentation details include:

Date: September 20, 2021
Time: 2:05 p.m. ET
Location: Webcast Link

An audio webcast of ReShape’s presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website, ir.reshapelifesciences.com. Replays of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the date of the presentation.

ReShape’s management team will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the summit. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Oppenheimer representative or Daniel Kontoh-Boateng with The Ruth Group at dboateng@theruthgroup.com.

ABOUT RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC.

ReShape Lifesciences is America's premier weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band Program provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The ReShape Vest System is an investigational (outside the U.S.) minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach, emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight-loss surgery. It helps enable rapid weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy. reshapecare is a virtual weight-management program that supports lifestyle changes for all weight-loss patients led by board certified health coaches to help them keep the weight off over time. The recently launched ReShape Marketplace is an online collection of quality wellness products curated for all consumers to help them achieve their health goals.

CONTACTS

ReShape Lifesciences Investor Contact:
Thomas Stankovich
Chief Financial Officer
949-276-6042
ir@ReShapeLifesci.com

Investor Contact:
Daniel Kontoh-Boateng
Assistant Vice President
The Ruth Group
646-536-7019
dboateng@theruthgroup.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ReShape Lifesciences to Present at Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences and Med Tech Summit on September 20, 2021 SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS), the premier physician-led weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, announced that its leadership will present at the Oppenheimer Fall …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Prospect Park Capital Announces Proposed New Investment
Roche signs definitive share purchase agreement with long-term partner TIB Molbiol to expand ...
Biophytis Leadership is Reinforced With New Chief Medical Officer Appointment
Exgen Announces Sale of Empire Mine Project NSR for $2,750,000 Cash
Tyson Foods Categorically Rejects Conclusions Drawn by White House
TAAT Exhibiting Among Several “Big Tobacco” Firms at Sold-Out National Convenience Industry ...
Churchill Downs Incorporated Provides an Update on Louisiana Operations
Weekly share repurchase program transaction details
Broadwind Announces Chief Financial Officer Succession Plan
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...