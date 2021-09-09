PFS Research Finds Cost and Convenience is Stifling Consumer Desire to Shop Sustainably

ALLEN, Texas, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new survey of 4,000 adult consumers and 200 senior decision-makers from the retail industry conducted by PFS, the operations business unit of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW), has revealed that consumers in the UK and US desire to shop more sustainably, but poor customer experiences and higher prices are holding them back.



Nearly half (48%) of consumers in the UK and US are now more conscious of how their online shopping behavior impacts the environment than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this heightened awareness is not necessarily translating into buying habits or being met by retailers, as consumers crave speed and convenience.