Heat Biologics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heat Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system, today announced that Jeff Wolf, Chief Executive Officer of Heat Biologics, will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference being held virtually between September 13-15, 2021.

Heat Biologics' presentation will be available on-demand to registered attendees via the conference platform beginning Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 AM Eastern Time.

The webcast can be accessed here and on the investor relations section of Heat Biologics' website at https://ir.heatbio.com/. Management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community throughout the conference.

About Heat Biologics, Inc.
Heat Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system. Heat’s gp96 platform is designed to activate immune responses against cancer or infectious diseases. The Company has multiple product candidates in development leveraging the gp96 platform, including HS-110, which has completed enrollment in a Phase 2 trial, various infectious disease/biological threat programs in preclinical development and a pipeline of proprietary immunomodulatory antibodies and cell-based therapies, including PTX-35 and HS-130 in Phase 1 clinical trials.

For more information, please visit: www.heatbio.com, and also follow us on Twitter.

Media and Investor Relations Contact
David Waldman
+1 919 289 4017
investorrelations@heatbio.com





