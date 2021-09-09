MeiraGTx Announces Data at EURETINA 2021 Virtual Meeting Demonstrating Reversal of Disease Progression Following Treatment with AAV5-RPGR in X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeiraGTx Holdings plc (Nasdaq: MGTX), a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company, today announced new data from subjects treated in the Phase 1/2 dose escalation phase of Study MGT009 indicating AAV5-RPGR, an investigational gene therapy in development for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP), reverses course of disease progression when retinal function assessed 12 months following treatment with AAV5-RPGR is compared with retinal function in these same subjects up to 48 months prior to treatment. These data were presented today in an oral session at the EURETINA 2021 Virtual Meeting.

Details of the presentation are listed below.