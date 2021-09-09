Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics to Participate in Grand Opening of Cambridge-Based mRNA Cleanroom Facility Shared with Factor Bioscience

“The new mRNA Cleanroom facility is an important part of our planned R&D operations, and of strategic advantage as we share the space with Factor Biosciences, from which we have in-licensed critical mRNA and gene editing technology,” said Dr. Federoff. “We are also pleased to wish Factor Bioscience and its co-founders, Drs. Matt Angel and Christopher Rohde, a happy tenth anniversary of the founding of that company.”

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc . (NYSE American: BTX) (“Brooklyn”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on exploring the role that cytokine and gene editing/cell therapy can have in treating patients with cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases, today announced that Chief Executive Officer and President Howard J. Federoff, M.D., Ph.D., will participate in the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for its mRNA Cleanroom facility shared with Factor Bioscience in Cambridge, Mass.

The new facility, which Brooklyn anticipates using to develop new products for patients with cancer, sickle cell, ARDS and other diseases using state-of-the-art technology mRNA, gene editing, and iMSCs, is located at the Factor Bioscience headquarters at 1035 Cambridge Street in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The facility was custom designed for Brooklyn’s needs in cell engineering, with capacity sufficient to support both near- and long-term clinical development. It was designed with modular flexibility to accommodate various cell and nucleic acid processes, and to comply with U.S. performance criteria. The co-location with Factor’s R&D and process development lab space and internal manufacturing capacity will provide Brooklyn with production flexibility and efficiency. The facility provides Brooklyn with access to 2,700 square feet of contiguous lab space that will support the creation of seven R&D jobs.

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

Brooklyn is focused on exploring the role that cytokine, gene editing, and cell therapy can have in treating patients with cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases.

Brooklyn’s most advanced program is IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B. In a Phase 2A clinical trial in head and neck cancer, IRX-2 demonstrated an overall survival benefit. Additional studies are either underway or planned in other solid tumor cancer indications.