Alector Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 2 Study Evaluating AL001 in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

AL001 is a potential first-in-class monoclonal antibody designed to elevate progranulin, a key regulator of immune activity in the brain. Alector is also actively enrolling the Phase 3 INFRONT-3 pivotal clinical study of AL001 in individuals at-risk for and symptomatic patients with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) who carry a progranulin mutation (FTD-GRN), as well as currently enrolling the Phase 2 INFRONT-2 study in symptomatic patients with FTD who carry a C9orf72 mutation (FTD-C9orf72).

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alector, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALEC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, today announced that the first participant has been dosed in a Phase 2 clinical study evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of AL001 in people with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) who carry a C9orf72 mutation. AL001 is being developed in collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).

“AL001 has shown encouraging results in patients with FTD-GRN, rapidly increasing progranulin levels and normalizing inflammatory biomarkers along the disease cascade that contribute to neurodegeneration,” said Sam Jackson, M.D., Alector’s interim Chief Medical Officer. “Frontotemporal dementia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis share common clinical, pathological and genetic features and it is now recognized that FTD and ALS are two diseases that form a broad neurodegenerative continuum. ALS is the first of several potential indications beyond frontotemporal dementia where we believe AL001 may have a positive impact on brain health by elevating progranulin levels.”

Both decreased progranulin levels and mutations in the chromosome 9 open reading frame 72 (C9orf72) gene are associated with abnormal accumulation of the TAR DNA-binding protein 43 (TDP-43). Excess aggregation of TDP-43 in brain cells is thought to lead to neuronal cell death and is associated with multiple neurodegenerative diseases, including ALS, where 95% of patients with ALS have TDP-43 pathology. In preclinical studies using multiple models of acute and chronic neurodegeneration, increasing progranulin levels has been shown in the literature to reverse and be protective against TDP-43 pathology.