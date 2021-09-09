Levitee Labs Commences Trading in U.S. Under Ticker LVTTF

“An OTC listing is an important milestone in expanding our market presence throughout North America,” commented Pouya Farmand, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Levitee Labs. “We are a clearly differentiated company in the wellness and psychedelics space and we are thrilled to be able to tell our story and make our company more visible and available to the greater investment community.”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levitee Labs Inc. (the “Company” or “Levitee Labs”) (CSE: LVT) (OTCPK: LVTTF), an integrated wellness company with a diversified portfolio of healthcare and wellness assets, announces that the Company has commenced trading in the United States on OTC Markets Group’s OTC Pink (Current Information) marketplace under the ticker symbol “LVTTF”. Levitee continues to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol “LVT”.

OTC Markets is recognized as a leading public financial market for international companies to trade in the U.S. In order to be categorized as “Pink Current Information,” companies must meet several requirements for disclosure and transparency. Additionally, Levitee submits all regulatory filings with the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR), the electronic filing system for disclosure documents of issuers across Canada.

The Company anticipates submitting its application and document package to The Depository Trust Company (DTC), a unit of the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the U.S. The Company anticipates receiving approval from DTC in the coming weeks, which will make shares of LVTTF eligible to be electronically cleared and settled.

About Levitee Labs Inc.

Levitee Labs is establishing itself as a leader in the integrative wellness space. Through leveraging an M&A regimen that focuses on the centralization of complementary integrative wellness assets, Levitee Labs aims to transform mental health and addiction treatments through the integration of psychedelic medicines and therapies into a medical home care model. The company’s current portfolio of assets includes: ACT Medical Centres, a group of five operating addiction and pain treatment clinics in Alberta; Block MD, the first technology company in Alberta to receive provincial approval for prescriptions in the addiction treatment space; three pharmacies operating in Alberta specialized in filling prescriptions for patients with substance use disorders, mental health conditions, and chronic pain; and Earth Circle Organics, a direct-to-consumer and wholesaler of supplements and superfood products with 180+ SKUs in its product lineup across three brands. Further information about Levitee Labs is available on its website at www.leviteelabs.com.