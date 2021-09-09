checkAd

Veru Announces Oral Presentation of Updated Data from the Phase 1b/2 Sabizabulin Study in Men with Metastatic Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer at the 2021 ESMO Congress

MIAMI, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), an oncology biopharmaceutical company with a focus on developing novel medicines for the management of prostate and breast cancer, today announced that updated clinical data from the Phase 1b/2 study of sabizabulin (VERU-111) in 80 men with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer who have progressed on at least one novel androgen receptor targeting agent has been accepted for oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021 to be held September 16-21, 2021. Sabizabulin is a new oral chemical entity that represents a novel class of agents that target unique binding sites of microtubules to disrupt both the cytoskeleton and androgen receptor transport.

Presentation details:

Presentation Date/Time: Mini Oral Session - Genitourinary Tumours, Prostate; September 19, 2021, 17:30-18:10 CEST
Abstract Title: Phase 1b/2 study of sabizabulin (VERU-111), an androgen receptor transport disruptor, in men with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer who have progressed on an androgen receptor targeting agent
Presenter: Mark C. Markowski, M.D., PH.D., Assistant Professor of Oncology at the Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center
Abstract Number: 3087

Additional information on the meeting can be found on the ESMO website https://www.esmo.org/meetings/esmo-congress-2021

About VERACITY Phase 3 Clinical Trial
Sabizabulin is a novel oral new chemical entity that targets unique binding sites in microtubules to disrupt both the cytoskeleton and androgen receptor transport. In June 2021, the Company initiated the open label, randomized (2:1), multicenter Phase 3 VERACITY clinical trial evaluating sabizabulin 32mg versus an alternative androgen receptor targeting agent for the treatment of chemotherapy naïve men with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer who have failed at least one androgen receptor targeting agent. The 32mg dose formulation being studied in the VERACITY study has similar bioavailability to the 63mg dose formulation used in the Phase 1b/2 study. The primary endpoint is median radiographic progression free survival. The Phase 3 VERACITY clinical trial is anticipated to enroll approximately 245 patients from 45 clinical centers.

