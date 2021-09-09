BioDelivery Sciences International Completes Acquisition of ELYXYB for Acute Migraine Treatment in the U.S. and Canada

The First and Only FDA-Approved, Ready-to-Use Oral Solution for the Acute Treatment of Migraine with or without Aura in Adults

Investor Day on October 14, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI), a growing specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with chronic conditions, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of U.S. and Canadian rights to ELYXYB (celecoxib oral solution) from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited.

ELYXYB is the first and only FDA-approved ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine, with or without aura, in adults. BDSI intends to launch ELYXYB in the first quarter of 2022. Additionally, BDSI plans to conduct an ELYXYB pediatric study, which will have the potential to address the significant unmet needs of pediatric and adolescent patients suffering from migraine attacks.

Migraine is a debilitating condition for almost 40 million people in the U.S. Many acute migraine sufferers are searching for treatments that provide relief quickly and conveniently.

“The availability of ELYXYB represents a significant therapeutic development for the acute treatment of migraine,” stated Richard Lipton, MD, Edwin S. Lowe Chair in Neurology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Director of the Montefiore Headache Center, and one of the clinical investigators for the ELYXYB studies. “With rapid onset of action delivered in a unique, ready-to-use oral solution, ELYXYB provides a convenient, quick relief treatment option to help patients return to functioning in their everyday lives.”

ELYXYB is an oral solution of celecoxib, formulated using a self-micro emulsifying drug delivery system that improves solubility and bioavailability of the drug leading to better absorption1. This allows for the administration of a lower dose of drug to achieve therapeutic effect relative to a conventional oral solid dosage form. For adult patients who suffer from the debilitating and disruptive effects of migraine, there continues to be a need for reliable and efficacious treatment options. ELYXYB’s unit-dose oral solution makes it convenient for patients to take it immediately upon emergence of acute migraine attacks.