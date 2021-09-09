PDS Biotech Completes Enrollment of Lead-In Safety Cohort in VERSATILE-002 Phase 2 Combination Trial of PDS0101-KEYTRUDA in Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer

The VERSATILE-002 Phase 2 trial is a multi-center, open label, single arm, non-randomized trial that will enroll approximately 100 patients across approximately 25 sites in the U.S. Today the study achieved an important milestone by completing the enrollment of the lead-in safety cohort. Consistent with the study design, further recruitment for the study will commence after a formal analysis by the drug monitoring committee.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune T-cell activating technology, today announced that it has completed the enrollment of the lead-in safety cohort of its VERSATILE-002 Phase 2 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of the combination of PDS0101, a clinical stage immunotherapy to treat cancers caused by infection with the human papillomavirus (HPV), and KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), a checkpoint inhibitor (CPI). The combination is being studied for the treatment of advanced human papillomavirus (HPV16)-associated head and neck cancer that has returned or spread. The trial is being conducted in collaboration with Merck & Co.

VERSATILE-002 is being studied in two groups of HPV16-positive head and neck cancer patients whose cancer has returned or spread. The first group have not been previously treated with a checkpoint inhibitor (CPI naïve). The second group of patients have failed multiple treatments including CPI therapy (CPI refractory).

The advancement of the VERSATILE-002 trial follows the previously disclosed presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Annual Meeting of interim data in a separate Phase 2 trial (NCT04287868) being led by the National Cancer Institute (NCI). That trial is evaluating the combination of PDS0101 with two investigational immunotherapies in patients with advanced HPV-related cancers who have failed prior treatment. Objective responses measured according to RECIST 1.1 (tumor reduction of 30% or more) were reported in 83% (5/6) of HPV16-positive patients who had failed chemotherapy and radiation but were CPI naive. In CPI refractory patients, tumor reduction was reported in 58% (7/12) and objective responses in 42%. Two patients, one in each group were reported to have a complete response (no evidence of disease) at the time of reporting. Current standard of care is reported to result in objective responses of approximately 20% and 10% in CPI naïve and refractory patients respectively. More information on this study can be found on PDS Biotech’s website.