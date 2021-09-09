Allena Pharmaceuticals to Participate in H.C. Wainwright’s 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

NEWTON, Mass., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company deploying its novel oral biologic platform to discover, develop and commercialize first-in-class, oral enzyme therapeutics for difficult-to-treat metabolic diseases, today announced that company management will virtually participate in H.C. Wainwright’s 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, being held September 13th – 15th, 2021.



Louis Brenner, M.D., Allena’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will virtually participate in a fireside chat at the conference. The pre-recorded discussion will be available on demand beginning 7:00 a.m. ET on September 13th. A recording can also be accessed for 90 days at the link below or via the Allena Pharmaceuticals website within the Investors/Events and Presentations section.