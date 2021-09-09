LINCOLN TECH INSTRUCTOR SELECTED FOR ACCREDITING BODY HONOR

“All of the Lincoln Tech family who know Mr. Young can attest to his commitment and passion for educating our students,” says Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech’s President and CEO. “We congratulate him on receiving this recognition from ACCSC, and extend our deepest thanks for his continued dedication and service.”

Parsippany, NJ, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), marking 75 years in 2021 as a national leader in specialized technical training, announces that Automotive Technology instructor Ken Young will receive the Commitment to Education Award from the Accreditation Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC). The award is scheduled to be presented at this month’s ACCSC Professional Development Conference in Reston, VA.

The Commitment to Education Award recognizes the efforts of an ACCSC Member School instructor who provides outstanding contributions in support of the school’s mission, its students, and the community that it serves. Young has taught at Lincoln Tech’s Melrose Park, IL campus for more than 26 years, guiding and teaching the next generation of Automotive Technicians.

“It’s a privilege to be a teacher,” says Young. “At the same time, the learning never stops – even when you’re an instructor. Every day I’m learning something new.”

“Throughout Mr. Young’s tenure he has changed the lives of hundreds of students,” says Karen Clark, President of the Melrose Park campus. “His positive impact on our students and graduates cannot be overstated. He knows how to capture a student’s attention and engage them in a way that is very special. This award is well-deserved, and we’re proud that a member of the Melrose Park family will be represented at the ACCSC Conference.”

At the beginning of each new class, Young asks students to write a short introduction of themselves so he can assess each student’s skill and experience. He gets to know his students as individuals and learns what motivates them, then delivers his instruction in a way that helps each one reach their potential.

“I love my students and care for them like family,” he says. “As a student myself, I can remember specific instructors who really cared, who took me aside and showed me what I needed to do to succeed. Having a mentor means everything, and I try to be that for them as well.”

“Mr. Young is one of best Automotive teachers at Lincoln Tech,” says Derek Deddo, one of Young’s former students. “He genuinely cares for the students and makes learning so much fun. The ACCSC award is most definitely deserved – he wants everyone to succeed and that’s what really sets him apart as a teacher.”

Young is a 1981 graduate of Denver Auto-Diesel College in Colorado – a school that later became Lincoln College of Technology, part of the Lincoln Tech family of schools.

###

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under four brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institutes in both Maryland and Connecticut.

For more information, go to lincolntech.edu.

CONTACT: Peter Tahinos Lincoln Educational Services 973-766-9656 PTahinos@lincolntech.edu