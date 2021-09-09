checkAd

Hollister Launches Dedicated Program for Rising Latinx Creators

The first-its-kind, long-term initiative, Hollister Good Vibras, aims to amplify voices in the Latinx community

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hollister Co., a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), today announced it is launching Hollister Good Vibras, a first-of-its kind, long-term program dedicated to supporting the Latinx creator community. Through this program, Hollister will work with Latinx creators to develop social content and music, all while supporting the creators’ growth and amplifying their voices.

The inaugural collective features 16 hand selected, up-and-coming Latinx creators across the fashion, music and comedy verticals on TikTok and Instagram, representing six different Latinx heritages. The creators worked with Hollister to coin the “Good Vibras” name, which is a nod to the nuanced relationship many young U.S. Latinos have with Spanish and English. The collective combined this idea with the phrase “good vibes” to represent the positive, vibrant nature of both the Latinx creator community and the Hollister brand.

To officially kick off the program, Hollister partnered with the creators on a cadence of social media content in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, which starts on September 15, plus a bilingual, made-for-TikTok Latin pop/hip hop album that was produced by the collective’s music creators.

“We have been on an ongoing journey to amplify BIPOC voices - and listening to our Gen Z customers about how we can do so authentically has been a core component of that work. Our customers made it clear that they not only love seeing Latinx representation within the creators we work with, but also wanted more programs developed specifically for the Latinx community,” said Kristin Scott, Global Brand President at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “We are excited to provide a space that is dedicated to doing just that, and we look forward to learning directly from the Hollister Good Vibras creators about how we can ensure the Latinx community feels seen and heard by our brand all year long.”

The 2021 collective includes impressive creators and musicians like Gale (@gale_oficial), a Latin artist from Puerto Rico and a singer/songwriter known for writing hit songs for renowned artists like Selena Gomez, Christina Aguilera and Anitta; Brandon Perea (@brandonperea), an actor, dancer, and BMXer who recently landed a role in Jordan Peele’s new movie, NOPE, alongside Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya; and Cisco Viera (@ciscovieraa), a popular viral TikTok creator focused on Latinx comedy.

