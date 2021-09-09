checkAd

Pokemoto Joins the Chicken Wars 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.09.2021, 14:30  |  82   |   |   

Pokemoto, a Subsidiary of Muscle Maker Grill, Launches Hawaiian Chicken Nuggets Featuring Karaage Chicken as an Alternative to Average Chicken Sandwiches

LEAGUE CITY, TEX., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pokemoto, a growing Hawaiian poke bowl concept and subsidiary of Muscle Maker Inc (Nasdaq: GRIL) today announced its entering the chicken wars 2021 with the launch of its newest limited time only menu item, Hawaiian Nugs, featuring crispy Karaage Chicken and two uniquely flavored dipping sauces. The Japanese inspired Hawaiian chicken nuggets gets Pokemoto in the chicken war games but offers a completely new twist by combining Karaage Chicken with the freshness and unique flavors of Hawaiian Poke. Guests can order the Hawaiian Nugs separately or can order Karaage Chicken as a protein option in their build your own Hawaiian poke bowl, burrito or salad.

Karaage Chicken was popularized in Japan in the 1920’s as an easier way to prepare and enjoy traditional chicken. Pokemoto’s Hawaiian Nugs are prepared in an air fryer and are offered hot in a quarter pound portion served with a choice of two of the brand’s nine unique Hawaiian inspired dipping sauces. The Hawaiian Nugs can be ordered as a snack on the run convenient for the brand’s college demographic; or as an add-on to any bowl, burrito or salad. The tasty new offering can be ordered in-store via the brand’s new contactless self-ordering kiosks or online through the Snackpass app or other third parties services. Variety and convenience were top factors in identifying the new limited time offering.

“We’re a company that understands the value of providing options for our customers, and Pokemoto’s new Karaage Chicken Hawaiian Nugs checks that box while setting us apart from our competitors,” said Mike Roper, CEO of Muscle Maker, Inc. “We’re always looking for ways to offer new, unique menu items to keep our guests happy because that’s what it’s all about; a memorable guest experience. We recently rolled out Bubble Tea to diversify our beverage category and now we’re onto the snack category. By offering Karaage Chicken we are putting a new spin on the chicken wars and other Hawaiian Poke restaurants. Most Pokemoto locations attract a Millennial and Gen-Z crowd and are positioned near college campuses like Yale University, Fairfield University, University of Connecticut Stamford, University of New Haven, Southern Connecticut State College, Quinnipiac University and Franklin Pierce University. The new Bubble Teas and Hawaiian Nugs are craveable additions that not only make us a one stop shop for sushi fanatics everywhere, but also increases our menu offerings which make us more appealing to prospective franchisees looking to open a modern new concept.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pokemoto Joins the Chicken Wars 2021 Pokemoto, a Subsidiary of Muscle Maker Grill, Launches Hawaiian Chicken Nuggets Featuring Karaage Chicken as an Alternative to Average Chicken Sandwiches LEAGUE CITY, TEX., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Pokemoto, a growing Hawaiian …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Prospect Park Capital Announces Proposed New Investment
Roche signs definitive share purchase agreement with long-term partner TIB Molbiol to expand ...
Biophytis Leadership is Reinforced With New Chief Medical Officer Appointment
Exgen Announces Sale of Empire Mine Project NSR for $2,750,000 Cash
Tyson Foods Categorically Rejects Conclusions Drawn by White House
TAAT Exhibiting Among Several “Big Tobacco” Firms at Sold-Out National Convenience Industry ...
Churchill Downs Incorporated Provides an Update on Louisiana Operations
Weekly share repurchase program transaction details
Broadwind Announces Chief Financial Officer Succession Plan
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...