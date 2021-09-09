Pokemoto Joins the Chicken Wars 2021

Pokemoto, a Subsidiary of Muscle Maker Grill, Launches Hawaiian Chicken Nuggets Featuring Karaage Chicken as an Alternative to Average Chicken Sandwiches

LEAGUE CITY, TEX., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pokemoto , a growing Hawaiian poke bowl concept and subsidiary of Muscle Maker Inc (Nasdaq: GRIL) today announced its entering the chicken wars 2021 with the launch of its newest limited time only menu item, Hawaiian Nugs, featuring crispy Karaage Chicken and two uniquely flavored dipping sauces. The Japanese inspired Hawaiian chicken nuggets gets Pokemoto in the chicken war games but offers a completely new twist by combining Karaage Chicken with the freshness and unique flavors of Hawaiian Poke. Guests can order the Hawaiian Nugs separately or can order Karaage Chicken as a protein option in their build your own Hawaiian poke bowl, burrito or salad.

Karaage Chicken was popularized in Japan in the 1920’s as an easier way to prepare and enjoy traditional chicken. Pokemoto’s Hawaiian Nugs are prepared in an air fryer and are offered hot in a quarter pound portion served with a choice of two of the brand’s nine unique Hawaiian inspired dipping sauces. The Hawaiian Nugs can be ordered as a snack on the run convenient for the brand’s college demographic; or as an add-on to any bowl, burrito or salad. The tasty new offering can be ordered in-store via the brand’s new contactless self-ordering kiosks or online through the Snackpass app or other third parties services. Variety and convenience were top factors in identifying the new limited time offering.

“We’re a company that understands the value of providing options for our customers, and Pokemoto’s new Karaage Chicken Hawaiian Nugs checks that box while setting us apart from our competitors,” said Mike Roper, CEO of Muscle Maker, Inc. “We’re always looking for ways to offer new, unique menu items to keep our guests happy because that’s what it’s all about; a memorable guest experience. We recently rolled out Bubble Tea to diversify our beverage category and now we’re onto the snack category. By offering Karaage Chicken we are putting a new spin on the chicken wars and other Hawaiian Poke restaurants. Most Pokemoto locations attract a Millennial and Gen-Z crowd and are positioned near college campuses like Yale University, Fairfield University, University of Connecticut Stamford, University of New Haven, Southern Connecticut State College, Quinnipiac University and Franklin Pierce University. The new Bubble Teas and Hawaiian Nugs are craveable additions that not only make us a one stop shop for sushi fanatics everywhere, but also increases our menu offerings which make us more appealing to prospective franchisees looking to open a modern new concept.”