Workday Announces Financial Analyst Day

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc . (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced that its 2021 financial analyst day will be held virtually on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The event will feature presentations by senior executives, who will provide updates on the company’s corporate strategy, product innovations, financials, and customer momentum.



A live webcast of the event will be available on the Workday Investor Relations site. The webcast replay will be available for a minimum of 90 days after the live event.