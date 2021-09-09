checkAd

Workday Announces Financial Analyst Day

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced that its 2021 financial analyst day will be held virtually on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The event will feature presentations by senior executives, who will provide updates on the company’s corporate strategy, product innovations, financials, and customer momentum.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Workday Investor Relations site. The webcast replay will be available for a minimum of 90 days after the live event.

About Workday
Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics have been adopted by thousands of organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 50% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com.

2021 Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

