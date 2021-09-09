checkAd

Fortress Biotech to Participate in Three September 2021 Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) (“Fortress”), an innovative biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing or monetizing promising biopharmaceutical products and product candidates cost-effectively, today announced that Lindsay A. Rosenwald, M.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in three virtual investor conferences in September 2021.

Details of the events are as follows:

  • H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference: The company’s presentation will be available for on-demand viewing on Fortress’ website beginning on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 7:00 a.m. ET and will remain available on the Events page under the News & Media section of Fortress’ website: www.fortressbiotech.com for approximately 30 days following the presentation. The company will participate in one-on-one meetings during the conference as well.
  • Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit: The company will present on Monday, September 20, 2021, at 2:55 p.m. ET and will participate in one-on-one meetings during the conference. A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page under the News & Media section of Fortress’ website: www.fortressbiotech.com for approximately 30 days following the meeting.
  • Cantor Global Healthcare Conference: The company will present on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 3:20 p.m. ET and will participate in one-on-one meetings during the conference. A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page under the News & Media section of Fortress’ website: www.fortressbiotech.com for approximately 30 days following the meeting.

About Fortress Biotech
Fortress Biotech, Inc. (“Fortress”) is an innovative biopharmaceutical company that was ranked in Deloitte’s 2019 and 2020 Technology Fast 500, annual rankings of the fastest-growing North American companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech sectors, based on percentages of fiscal year revenue growth over three-year periods. Fortress is focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing high-potential marketed and development-stage drugs and drug candidates. The company has seven marketed prescription pharmaceutical products and over 25 programs in development at Fortress, at its majority-owned and majority-controlled partners and at partners it founded and in which it holds significant minority ownership positions. Such product candidates span six large-market areas, including oncology, rare diseases and gene therapy, which allow it to create value for shareholders. Fortress advances its diversified pipeline through a streamlined operating structure that fosters efficient drug development. The Fortress model is driven by a world-class business development team that is focused on leveraging its significant biopharmaceutical industry expertise to further expand the company’s portfolio of product opportunities. Fortress has established partnerships with some of the world’s leading academic research institutions and biopharmaceutical companies to maximize each opportunity to its full potential, including Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AstraZeneca, City of Hope, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Sentynl Therapeutics, Inc. For more information, visit www.fortressbiotech.com.

