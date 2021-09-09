checkAd

Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (GRYN) to Become First Hemp Company to Develop ESG Report Using SASB Framework

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.09.2021, 14:30  |  32   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN) (“Green Hygienics” or the “Company”), is pleased to be the first industrial hemp company in the U.S. to announce the publication of its annual Environmental, Social and Governance Report (“ESG Report”) using the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework.

This inaugural report demonstrates the Company's goal to set the benchmark in the industry and advance a more sustainable future through three distinct areas: economic viability, eco-responsibility and social equity. To fulfill the Company’s mission to enhance long-term company value while promoting a more transparent path of sustainable development, Green Hygienics worked closely with Keramida Inc., a premier environmental engineering and sustainability consulting firm serving clients worldwide.

“Our financial and operational performance and key strategic objectives are dependent on our relationships and understanding our environmental impact. Our ESG Report will set key performance indicators and provide coherent information useful to our stakeholders,” states Ron Loudoun, CEO of Green Hygienics.

It is perfect timing for Green Hygienics to contribute to this growing regulatory landscape and embrace the principles of ESG reporting, as reflected by Nasdaq’s recent launch of a new ESG datahub. James McKeone, vice president and head of European Data at Nasdaq stated, “Nasdaq ESG Data Hub responds to the growing demand for more specialized and high-quality data, helping investors to make more intelligent and well-rounded investment decisions.”

Green Hygienics’ corporate mission to fulfill its corporate responsibility towards sustainability and mitigating the devastating effects of climate change was enhanced on June 1, 2021, when the Company became a proud member of the 1% for the Planet program. Members pledge to donate 1% of future profits to nonprofit organizations tackling our planet’s most pressing environmental issues.

To read the full ESG Report, click here.

About Green Hygienics Holdings Inc.

"Hygienics” is the science of preserving and promoting the health of individuals, communities, and the planet; it’s our core mission, and at the heart of every decision we make as a company.

As more and more consumers prioritize their health and demand transparency and integrity from the companies that create their products, Green Hygienics will be recognized as the most reliable, safe, and secure choice in the market for CBD and hemp products. To deliver on this promise, we maintain a constant commitment to sustainable farming practices, cutting-edge science, and industry-leading certifiability.

Generating peak value from a plant of this caliber requires prioritizing innovative processing methods and impeccable attention to detail. Creating a secure supply chain and reliable long-term source for high-grade CBD is a corporate strategy for Green Hygienics, coupled with a mission to preserve and protect a valuable natural resource.

As Green Hygienics evolves and expands, its path is clear and uncompromised, creating pure, non-psychoactive nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, topical, and industrial products from the highly sustainable hemp plant to benefit people and preserve the planet.

For more information about Green Hygienics Holdings Inc., please visit the Company’s website at: www.greenhygienics.com

For more information about Keramida Inc. and SASB standards please visit their websites at: www.keramida.com and www.sasb.org.

For more information on the exemplary work being done by 1% for the Planet, please visit: www.onepercentfortheplanet.org.

Follow us on  Facebook, TwitterInstagram and Linkedin

Corporate Communications:
Heidi Thomasen
IR@GreenHygienics.com
Toll Free 1.855.802.0299

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This document contains forward-looking statements. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement.

Public Relations:
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
 310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (GRYN) to Become First Hemp Company to Develop ESG Report Using SASB Framework SAN DIEGO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via InvestorWire – Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN) (“Green Hygienics” or the “Company”), is pleased to be the first industrial hemp company in the U.S. to announce the publication of its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Prospect Park Capital Announces Proposed New Investment
Roche signs definitive share purchase agreement with long-term partner TIB Molbiol to expand ...
Biophytis Leadership is Reinforced With New Chief Medical Officer Appointment
Exgen Announces Sale of Empire Mine Project NSR for $2,750,000 Cash
Tyson Foods Categorically Rejects Conclusions Drawn by White House
TAAT Exhibiting Among Several “Big Tobacco” Firms at Sold-Out National Convenience Industry ...
Churchill Downs Incorporated Provides an Update on Louisiana Operations
Weekly share repurchase program transaction details
Broadwind Announces Chief Financial Officer Succession Plan
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...