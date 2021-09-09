checkAd

AzurRx BioPharma Announces Positive Results from Independent Data Monitoring Committee Review of Safety Data from Part 1 of RESERVOIR Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Niclosamide for the Treatment of COVID-19 Gastrointestinal Infections

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.09.2021, 14:30  |  125   |   |   

Review of Interim Safety Data Concluded with Favorable Recommendation to Continue RESERVOIR Trial as Planned

Part 2 of RESERVOIR Trial to Enroll Up to 150 Patients to Evaluate Efficacy of FW-1022 and Extend Safety Observations

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (“AzurRx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AZRX), a company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced that an independent data monitoring committee (DMC) approved initiating patient enrollment in Part 2 of the ongoing RESERVOIR Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating FW-1022 as a treatment for COVID-19-related gastrointestinal (GI) infections. FW-1022 is a proprietary, oral, tablet formulation of micronized niclosamide developed to remove SARS-CoV-2 (SARS2), the virus that causes COVID-19, from the GI tract.

The committee’s recommendation followed its review of safety data collected from 9 patients enrolled in Part 1 of the RESERVOIR trial. During Part 2, the trial will enroll up to 150 patients at clinical trial sites in the U.S., Ukraine and India and focus on demonstrating the efficacy of FW-1022 in clearing the COVID virus from the GI tract and expanding previous safety observations. Topline study data is expected during the first quarter of 2022.

James Sapirstein, President and CEO of AzurRx BioPharma, stated, “We greatly appreciate the thoughtful analysis and guidance provided by the DMC following its review of the data from Part 1 of the RESERVOIR trial. Consistent with our expectations, the early safety data supports the continued exploration of FW-1022 and the committee has recommended that we continue to Part 2 of the trial without modification. This marks an important step in our efforts to advance the development of FW-1022 and our broader goal to bring relief to the millions of COVID-19 patients – roughly 18% or one out of every six – fighting the debilitating and discomforting gastrointestinal symptoms caused by the virus.”

RESERVOIR is designed as a two-part, two-arm, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2 study with a primary purpose to confirm the safety of FW-1022 and assess the drug’s ability to remove the SARS-CoV-2 (SARS2) virus from the digestive tract. Patients enrolled in Part 2 of the study will be chosen randomly to receive either niclosamide or a placebo. After 14 days, patients will cease treatment but remain under observation for up to six weeks. The efficacy of FW-1022 will be measured by the rate of SARS2 clearance from stool samples assessed by PCR test, comparing the niclosamide arm and the control arm. Long-term observation could indicate whether niclosamide treatment has the potential to improve “long haul” COVID-19 symptoms.

