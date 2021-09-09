Sigma Labs Selected by DMG MORI as the Official Supplier of In-Process Quality Assurance (IPQA) Monitoring Systems for DMG MORI Qualified Products (DMQP) Program

Global Agreement Provides Manufacturers a Single Source for Highest Quality Integrated Solution for LASERTEC SLM MachinesSANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs"), a leading developer of quality …

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs"), a leading developer of quality assurance software for the commercial 3D metal printing industry, has been selected by DMG MORI (DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT) as the official supplier of In-process Quality Assurance (IPQA) monitoring systems for its prestigious DMG MORI Qualified Products (DMQP) program.

The DMQP partnership enables DMG MORI to bundle Sigma Labs' PrintRite3D with their LASERTEC 12 SLM, LASERTEC 30 SLM and LASERTEC 30 Dual SLM 3D line of metal printers. The Sigma Labs official supplier designation further solidifies the two companies previously announced worldwide agreement on December 18, 2020 where DMG MORI selected Sigma Labs as its preferred melt pool monitoring system for their LASERTEC SLM machines.

The DMQP program generates synergies out of machines, peripherals and accessories with the very highest quality standards. It combines innovation and technology expertise from selected partners, who have been exclusively awarded the premium seal of quality for their products. DMG MORI will build all LASERTEC SLM machines as PrintRite3D Ready and offer the integrated solution as a factory option.

"It is an honor to be selected to participate in DMG MORI's DMQP program, significantly expanding and deepening our partnership," said Mark K. Ruport, Sigma's President and CEO. "Manufacturers around the world will now be able to source the integrated solution from DMG MORI directly and be assured that it meets the highest standards of quality and support. This relationship allows Sigma Labs to leverage the vast sales and support capabilities of DMG MORI and expand our global reach," concluded Ruport.

"Implementing SIGMA LABS' Melt Pool Monitoring Solution PrintRite3D into the DMQP program for our LASERTEC SLM machines is an important step in providing best in class industry solutions to our customers," said Dr. Guido Adam, Head of Design at DMG MORI ADDITIVE GmbH. "This is an important milestone for our cooperation and the implementation of the PrintRite3D system into our DMQP program is a strong sign not only for Sigma Labs, but also for our customers and it will not be the last."