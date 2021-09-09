checkAd

Pear and Thimble Point Announce Nominees to Board of Directors

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (“Pear”), the leader in developing and commercializing prescription digital therapeutics (“PDTs”) to treat serious disease, and Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: THMA) today announced that Kirthiga Reddy and Alison Bauerlein are nominees to become directors of THMA, which will be renamed Pear Holdings Corp. upon the closing of the previously announced business combination of THMA and Pear (the “Business Combination”). Ms. Reddy, Partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers, a leading investment firm, and Ms. Bauerlein, co-founder, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Finance at Inogen, Inc. (Nasdaq: INGN), a medical technology company focused on offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting, have agreed to be nominees to serve on the Board of Directors of the combined company after the closing of the Business Combination.

“We are excited to have Kirthiga and Ali be a part of our transition to a public company as we pioneer the use of software to treat serious disease,” said Corey McCann, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer. “They will bring to Pear deep experience from multiple industries, including technology and healthcare, with Kirthiga as a builder of Facebook India and Ali a builder of Inogen. We expect these board candidates will help us continue to build the rapidly emerging category of Prescription Digital Therapeutics.”

Ms. Reddy has served as a board observer to the board of directors of Pear since December 2020. In December 2018, Ms. Reddy was the first female Investment Partner to join SoftBank Investment Advisers (SBIA), an investment firm seeking to accelerate the AI revolution through investments in market-leading businesses. Her tenure at SBIA is scheduled to end in October 2021. Ms. Reddy is also a co-founder of F7 Ventures, a female-led seed investment fund. Previously, Ms. Reddy served as the Managing Director for Facebook, Inc. (Nasdaq: FB) for India and South Asia. She has also served as a member of the board of directors of several companies, including Collective Health, Inc., WeWork Inc., and Fungible, Inc. Ms. Reddy holds an MBA from Stanford University, an M.S. in Computer Engineering from Syracuse University, and a B.E. in Computer Science from Marathwada University, India.

