Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Mails Definitive Proxy and Sends Letter to Stockholders

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) (the "Company" or “RMCF”), a global confectionary manufacturer, international franchisor and retail operator delighting consumers through a premium offering of gourmet chocolate, confection and self-serve frozen yogurt, today mailed definitive proxy materials in connection with its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”).

In conjunction with the definitive proxy mailing, the Company mailed the following letter to stockholders:

Dear fellow Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stockholders:

I’m writing to ask for your support to elect the seven Board members nominated by Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (“RMCF” or the “Company”) at the Company’s upcoming Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). These nominees are highly qualified with the right set of relevant experiences, diverse skills and forward-looking expertise to best position our Company for long-term growth, innovation and to maximize stockholder value creation. Six of the Board’s nominees are independent, and each nominee is committed to serving the best interests of ALL RMCF stockholders.

VOTE THE WHITE PROXY CARD TODAY FOR ALL OF RMCF’S HIGHLY QUALIFIED DIRECTOR NOMINEES.

This is a pivotal moment for our Company. While the COVID-19 pandemic has affected all of us, RMCF has navigated the economic slowdown by making disciplined decisions, focusing on our consumer-oriented strategy and, as always, redoubling our efforts to keep our colleagues, franchisees and customers safe and well.

Today, the Company’s balance sheet remains strong and our business continues to generate significant free cash flow, our store-level economics continue to improve, and our same-store sales are increasing at an average double-digit level compared to the same pre-pandemic period. Our Company is poised for growth and our long-term strategy, overseen by your Board, positions RMCF to capitalize on this exciting opportunity ahead. I am confident that with the election of the Company’s nominees to the Board, RMCF will have the right Board, driving the right strategy, at the right time for the Company we all love.

07.09.21Concerned Shareholders of Rocky Mountain Set the Record Straight About Gilded Governance Changes Made by Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
30.08.21Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Files Preliminary Proxy Statement in Connection with 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
17.08.21AB Value and Bradley Radoff Combine Efforts to Form the Largest Shareholder Group at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and Implement Urgent and Necessary Change at the Company
17.08.21CORRECTION: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Progress Toward Planned CEO Transition
16.08.21Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Progress Toward Planned CEO Transition
13.08.21Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Agreement with Global Value Investment Corp.
