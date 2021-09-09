Nerdy Releases 2021 Parent Sentiment Report Uncovering the Far-Reaching Impact of the Pandemic on Students and Families

Nerdy, the parent company of Varsity Tutors and a leading direct-to-consumer platform for live online learning, today announced the results of its Back to School Parent Sentiment Report. The national survey* examined the mindset of parents heading into the new school year, and found that concerns about the long-term impact of the pandemic on their child’s education are at a new high this back to school season.

According to the report, 90% of parents are concerned the pandemic will have long-term implications on their child’s education, an increase from 63% in the same period in 2020. Beyond the classroom, two-thirds (66%) of parents are worried about the impact supporting their child’s academics will have on their own careers, and nearly 8 in 10 (78%) are worried about cuts to extracurricular activities.

Additional insights from the 2021 Back to School Parent Sentiment Report, which can be found here, include:

COVID’s effects on schooling have weighed heavily on parents:

76% of parents are concerned about their child’s grades or keeping up with their grade level

81% of parents are spending 4+ hours per week assisting their children’s academics and 15% are spending 10+ hours per week

The impact of school disruptions extends beyond the classroom:

Two-thirds of parents (66%) worry that supporting their children academically at home has had or will have a negative impact on their or their spouse’s career

Seven in ten parents (70%) worry about the impact the pandemic has had on their home life and family dynamics

64% are concerned about the impact on college admissions or standardized test scores

Extracurriculars are an overlooked victim of the pandemic:

78% of parents worry about cuts to extracurricular activities this year

75% of parents say their children’s school has cut or will soon cut extracurricular programs

“Parents and students have taken on an incredible burden during the pandemic, and the unexpected disruptions this school year are fueling additional anxiety,” said Chuck Cohn, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nerdy. “This year’s Parent Sentiment Report tells us parents are managing issues and concerns that extend far beyond academic performance this school year, with implications for their careers, families, and even extracurricular activities.”

The study also found that 80% of parents are likely to use supplemental learning resources like tutoring and classes this year, up from 74% last year, and 79% are likely to seek one-on-one online tutoring.

*Online survey conducted by Survey Monkey and LUCID Marketplace to 1,158 nationally representative American parents of K-12 students, with a margin of error of +/- 3 percent.

