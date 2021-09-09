Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Exercise in Full of Over-Allotment Option

The underwriting syndicate for the offering of debentures was bookrun by TD Securities Inc., National Bank Financial Inc. and CIBC Capital Markets, and included Scotiabank, Canaccord Genuity Corp., RBC Capital Markets, Desjardins Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc. and Raymond James Ltd.

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (the “Corporation”) (TSX: FC) is pleased to announce that the underwriters of its offering of 5.00% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due September 30, 2028 exercised, in full, their previously disclosed over-allotment option, resulting in the issue of an additional $6,000,000 aggregate principal amount of debentures. The exercise of the over-allotment option brings the total aggregate principal amount of such debentures issued by the Corporation to $46,000,000. The debentures are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “FC.DB.K”.

The net proceeds from the exercise of the over-allotment option will be used for debt repayment, new investments and for general corporate purposes.

The details of the debentures are described in the Corporation’s press release issued on September 3, 2021 in connection with the closing of the offering of the debentures.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States, its possessions and other areas subject to its jurisdiction or to, or for the account or for the benefit of a U.S. person, unless an exemption from registration is available. This news release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Corporation in any jurisdiction.

About The Corporation

Where Mortgage Deals Get Done

The Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, is a non-bank lender providing residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate financing, including construction, mezzanine and equity investments. The Corporation’s investment objective is the preservation of shareholders’ equity, while providing shareholders with a stable stream of monthly dividends from investments. The Corporation achieves its investment objectives through investments in selected niche markets that are under-serviced by large lending institutions. Lending activities to date continue to develop a diversified mortgage portfolio, producing a stable return to shareholders. The Corporation is a mortgage investment corporation (MIC) as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada). Accordingly, the Corporation is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the Corporation had been made directly by the shareholder. Full reports of the financial results of the Corporation for the year are outlined in the audited financial statements and the related management’s discussion and analysis of the Corporation, available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. In addition, supplemental information is available on the Corporation’s website at www.firmcapital.com.