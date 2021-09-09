checkAd

LPL Financial Welcomes Family-Run Vande Bossche Financial Planning & Wealth Management

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.09.2021, 14:39  |  96   |   |   

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) announced today that financial advisor John Vande Bossche and the team at Vande Bossche Financial Planning and Wealth Management have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms. The family team reported having served approximately $380 million in advisory, retirement plan and brokerage assets*. They join LPL from Northwestern Mutual.

After a successful career in corporate management, Vande Bossche recognized that financial management was his niche. He took a leap of faith to join the financial services industry in 2003, and quickly found his new career extremely rewarding as he helped clients work toward their financial aspirations. He viewed their achievement as his own. Over the years, his Anaheim, Calif.,-based practice blossomed into a true multigenerational family-run business. Vande Bossche is now joined by his wife, Mary Vande Bossche, director of operations, as well as their daughter, financial advisor Kristen Marie Nielsen, CFP, RICP, and son Patrick Vande Bossche CIMA, who serves as analyst and marketing director. Rounding out the team is Timothy Mitchell CFA, director of investments, and longtime assistant Jennifer Moses.

The versatile team provides a wide range of services, including individual investment and portfolio management, comprehensive financial planning and creating retirement plans for business owners. Vande Bossche considers himself a “family advisor” who centers his practice around doing what’s right for clients and their families. He takes pride in seeing his own family take care of other families, and recognizes that his legacy will continue long after his retirement.

“Watching Patrick and Kristen develop their interests in my line of work and grow into their roles today is a dream come true,” Vande Bossche said. “Their work has helped us enrich our offerings and break into a younger client demographic. We position ourselves on the market as an intergenerational team that caters to multiple generations of families. We have a clear succession plan for our firm, so clients can rest assured that we will take care of their investments and help manage their financial future for generations to come.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LPL Financial Welcomes Family-Run Vande Bossche Financial Planning & Wealth Management CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) announced today that financial advisor John Vande Bossche and the team at Vande Bossche Financial Planning and Wealth Management have joined LPL Financial’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Prospect Park Capital Announces Proposed New Investment
Roche signs definitive share purchase agreement with long-term partner TIB Molbiol to expand ...
Biophytis Leadership is Reinforced With New Chief Medical Officer Appointment
Exgen Announces Sale of Empire Mine Project NSR for $2,750,000 Cash
Tyson Foods Categorically Rejects Conclusions Drawn by White House
TAAT Exhibiting Among Several “Big Tobacco” Firms at Sold-Out National Convenience Industry ...
Churchill Downs Incorporated Provides an Update on Louisiana Operations
Weekly share repurchase program transaction details
Broadwind Announces Chief Financial Officer Succession Plan
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...