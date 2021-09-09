DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Key word(s): Conference Heidelberg Pharma Announces Presentation at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference and Participation at Various Conferences 09.09.2021 / 14:46 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Heidelberg Pharma Announces Presentation at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference and Participation at Various Conferences

Ladenburg, Germany, 9 September 2021 - Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA) today announced that they will present the company and its proprietary ATAC technology at several upcoming scientific and investor conferences. Heidelberg Pharma uses Amanitin as an innovative toxin to develop new cancer therapies that, when coupled to an antibody, can specifically kill even dormant cancer cells and overcome resistance. The candidate HDP-101 is about to enter clinical development for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference (virtual format)

Dr. Jan Schmidt-Brand, CEO and CFO of Heidelberg Pharma, will give a corporate presentation at the virtual global investor conference. He and Prof. Dr. Andreas Pahl, CSO, will be available for 1 x 1 meetings, which can be arranged online via the conference system for 13th, 14th and 15th September.

The presentation will be available online for registered attendees starting 13th September 2021 at 7:00 am EDT / 1:00 pm CEST.

12th World ADC Congress (virtual format)

Prof. Dr. Andreas Pahl, CSO of Heidelberg Pharma, will hold a presentation on the unique mechanism of action of ATACs and the clinical candidate HDP-101 at the most important congress on Antibody Drug Conjugates.

Date : 11th - 14th October 2021

Presentation details:

Antibody Targeted Amanitin Conjugates (ATACs) Overcome Resistance Mechanisms to Establish New Treatment Options for Difficult to Treat Cancers.

Session: Looking at Novel & Outside of the Box Technologies

Date : 12th October 2021 at 5:30 pm EDT / 11:30 pm CEST

BIO-Europe (virtual format)

Dr. George Badescu, VP Business Development and Dr. Artjom Wischnjow, Manager Business Development will be available for meetings at BIO-Europe, Europe's largest partnering conference. Appointments for 1 x 1 meetings can be made through partneringOne(R) platform.