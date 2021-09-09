checkAd

Heidelberg Pharma Announces Presentation at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference and Participation at Various Conferences

Heidelberg Pharma Announces Presentation at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference and Participation at Various Conferences

09.09.2021

09.09.2021 / 14:46
Heidelberg Pharma Announces Presentation at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference and Participation at Various Conferences

Ladenburg, Germany, 9 September 2021 - Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA) today announced that they will present the company and its proprietary ATAC technology at several upcoming scientific and investor conferences. Heidelberg Pharma uses Amanitin as an innovative toxin to develop new cancer therapies that, when coupled to an antibody, can specifically kill even dormant cancer cells and overcome resistance. The candidate HDP-101 is about to enter clinical development for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference (virtual format)
Dr. Jan Schmidt-Brand, CEO and CFO of Heidelberg Pharma, will give a corporate presentation at the virtual global investor conference. He and Prof. Dr. Andreas Pahl, CSO, will be available for 1 x 1 meetings, which can be arranged online via the conference system for 13th, 14th and 15th September.
The presentation will be available online for registered attendees starting 13th September 2021 at 7:00 am EDT / 1:00 pm CEST.

12th World ADC Congress (virtual format)
Prof. Dr. Andreas Pahl, CSO of Heidelberg Pharma, will hold a presentation on the unique mechanism of action of ATACs and the clinical candidate HDP-101 at the most important congress on Antibody Drug Conjugates.
Date: 11th - 14th October 2021
Presentation details:
Antibody Targeted Amanitin Conjugates (ATACs) Overcome Resistance Mechanisms to Establish New Treatment Options for Difficult to Treat Cancers.
Session: Looking at Novel & Outside of the Box Technologies
Date: 12th October 2021 at 5:30 pm EDT / 11:30 pm CEST

BIO-Europe (virtual format)
Dr. George Badescu, VP Business Development and Dr. Artjom Wischnjow, Manager Business Development will be available for meetings at BIO-Europe, Europe's largest partnering conference. Appointments for 1 x 1 meetings can be made through partneringOne(R) platform.

Heidelberg Pharma präsentiert auf H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference und nimmt an weiteren Konferenzen teil
