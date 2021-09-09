Orbit International Corp. Reports Consolidated August Bookings in Excess of $3,200,000

Mitchell Binder, President and CEO of Orbit International commented, “We are pleased to report that consolidated bookings for our OEG and OPG exceeded $3,200,000 for the month of August 2021. These orders were highlighted by an approximately $1,530,000 order received by our OEG for a display used on two significant helicopter programs. Our sales teams for the OEG are working on additional new and follow-on opportunities that we hope will result in additional awards for the third and fourth quarters although the timing of the receipt of these awards, particularly from our military customers, can be subject to delay.”

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orbit International Corp. (OTC PINK:ORBT), an electronics manufacturer and software solution provider, today announced that consolidated bookings for both its Electronics Group (“OEG”) and Power Group (“OPG”) were in excess of $3,200,000 for the month of August 2021. Deliveries for certain of these orders have already commenced and are expected to continue through the fourth quarter of 2022.

Binder added, “We are also pleased to report that bookings for our OPG were approximately $1,000,000 for the month of August 2021, consisting mostly of orders for its COTS power supplies. Our OPG continues to receive many awards for prototypes utilizing its VPX technology, which we believe will result in new pre-production and production awards. Bookings for our VPX power supplies through August 31, 2021, currently exceed VPX orders for the entire 2020 year by 14.2%. We believe we are still at the forefront of this technology and that our VPX opportunities will be the driver of future revenue growth for this segment of our business.”

Orbit International Corp., through its Electronics Group, is involved in the development and manufacture of custom electronic device and subsystem solutions for military, industrial and commercial applications through its production facility in Hauppauge, New York. Orbit’s Power Group, also located in Hauppauge, NY, designs and manufactures a wide array of power products including AC power supplies, frequency converters, inverters, VME/VPX power supplies as well as various COTS power sources.

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the novel strain of coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic and recommended containment and mitigation measures worldwide. The Company was classified as an essential business by New York State and therefore was exempt from the state’s mandate that all non-essential businesses close their business locations until further notice. In addition, as a member of the Defense Industrial Base (“DIB”), the Company is mandated by the Secretary of Defense to continue to provide the essential products and services required to meet national security commitments to the Federal Government and the U.S. Military. The Company remains open while following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (“CDC”) to best protect our employees. At this time, the length and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic is still unknown.