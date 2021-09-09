checkAd

BTCS to Present at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Silver Spring, MD, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. (OTCQB: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a blockchain technology focused company, today announced that CEO Charles Allen will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, being held virtually on September 13-15, 2021.

Charles Allen, CEO of BTCS will provide an overview of the Company’s revenue-generating blockchain infrastructure staking operations, growth of its digital asset holdings, and plans for scaling operations. Allen’s presentation will be available for on-demand viewing beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET on September 13, 2021. The presentation will be archived for 90 days.

Allen will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to join the conference beginning on September 13, 2021.

To register for the conference and book one-on-ones, visit: https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/

About BTCS:

BTCS is an early mover in the blockchain and digital currency ecosystem, and the first "Pure Play" U.S. publicly traded company focused on blockchain infrastructure and technology. Through its blockchain infrastructure operations, the Company secures Proof-of-Stake blockchains by actively processing and validating blockchain transactions and is rewarded with native digital tokens. The Company is developing a proprietary Staking-as-a-Service platform to allow users to stake and delegate supported cryptocurrencies through a non-custodial platform. The Company is also developing a proprietary digital asset data analytics platform that allows users to consolidate their crypto trades from multiple exchanges onto a single platform, enabling users to view and analyze their performance, risk metrics, and potential tax implications. The Company employs a digital asset treasury strategy with a primary focus on disruptive non-security protocol layer assets. For more information visit: www.btcs.com.

Investor Relations:
Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies, Inc.
Phone: (407) 491-4498
dave@redchip.com

