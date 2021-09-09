checkAd

AgriFORCE Announces Memorandum of Understanding to Deploy its Proprietary Facility and Intellectual Property in Barbados for the Production of High Value Medical and Agricultural Products

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.09.2021, 14:45  |  43   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (“the Company") (NASDAQ: AGRI;AGRIW), an innovative AgTech company focused on developing and acquiring agriculture IP that advances sustainable cultivation and processing for crops across multiple verticals, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Humboldt Bliss, Ltd. (“Humboldt”), an agriculture and aquaculture business based in Barbados, West Indies. Pursuant to the MOU, the parties plan to deploy AgriFORCE’s foundational intellectual property – including a proprietary facility design, production and operation technologies, and automated growing system (AgriFORCE Grow House) for the cultivation and sale of high value medical and agricultural products into the Caribbean and global pharmaceutical and agriculture markets.

Under the terms of the MOU, it is anticipated that AgriFORCE will be responsible for the construction and providing the full Standard Operating Procedures ("SOPs") of the AgriFORCE Grow House, while Humboldt will be responsible for securing the project’s land and facilities operations. Upon production, Humboldt has committed to remit a licensing and equipment leasing fee to AgriFORCE equal to a slight discount to a commercial index for a minimum of 14,300 pounds of high value medical and agricultural products per year. As an example, given a current index price of approximately $1,900 per pound with a 10% discount, a 14,300 pound annual minimum could potentially yield annual gross revenue of $24,500,000.1 The initial contract would be for a minimum 5-year term. The contract would be backed by a rolling $5 million quarterly performance bond maintained by Humboldt.

Commenting on the MOU, AgriFORCE’s CEO Ingo Mueller stated, “Barbados is an exceptional opportunity to showcase our technology with the country’s challenging tropical climate, as well as the limestone rich soil conditions found on the island. In turn, we believe this will add high-paying and technical jobs to the Barbadian economy and contribute significant cash flow and robust economic opportunities to AgriFORCE.”

The MOU is subject to execution of definitive documentation acceptable to both parties. The intent of both parties is to identify a property within 90 days and enter into a Definitive Agreement within 120 days of the date of the MOU.

About Humboldt
HUMBOLDT is an agriculture and aquaculture business based in Barbados, West Indies with deep roots and ties into the Barbadian business landscape. Through its subsidiaries, HUMBOLDT has applied for licensure and entered into various licensing deals, leases and partnerships in Barbados to sell, distribute and cultivate high value medical and agricultural products for Caribbean markets. Humboldt has entered licensing deals with a United States based Multi-state operator; as well as Honey Vape, a multi-state e-pen manufacturer, to work in partnership in expansion throughout the Caribbean.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AgriFORCE Announces Memorandum of Understanding to Deploy its Proprietary Facility and Intellectual Property in Barbados for the Production of High Value Medical and Agricultural Products VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (“the Company") (NASDAQ: AGRI;AGRIW), an innovative AgTech company focused on developing and acquiring agriculture IP that advances sustainable …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Prospect Park Capital Announces Proposed New Investment
Roche signs definitive share purchase agreement with long-term partner TIB Molbiol to expand ...
Biophytis Leadership is Reinforced With New Chief Medical Officer Appointment
Exgen Announces Sale of Empire Mine Project NSR for $2,750,000 Cash
Tyson Foods Categorically Rejects Conclusions Drawn by White House
TAAT Exhibiting Among Several “Big Tobacco” Firms at Sold-Out National Convenience Industry ...
Churchill Downs Incorporated Provides an Update on Louisiana Operations
Weekly share repurchase program transaction details
Broadwind Announces Chief Financial Officer Succession Plan
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...